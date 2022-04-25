If you’re gonna drop 1.485 million yen on a video game figure, this is the one to do it on.

Final Fantasy VI is one of the most beautiful-looking video games ever made, and in more ways than one. Not only does it boast some of the most gorgeous pixel art of the 16-bit era, it also boasts astoundingly evocative concept and cover illustrations from Yoshitaka Amano, who served as character designer for the first six games in the franchise.

And now comes yet another medium of Final Fantasy VI art to drop fans’ jaws, with an insanely detailed figure whose size, and price, are also far beyond the barriers of conventional wisdom.

The newest entry to the Square Enix Masterline line of figures/statues, this is a 1:6-scale rendering of Tina (known as Terra in some versions of the game), the central character in Final Fantasy VI’s massive and compelling cast, riding atop a Magitek Armor.

While no official height for Tina is given within the game, she’s a full-grown woman, so between her likeness and the piece of magical/mechanical conveyance she’s perched on, the full height of the figure is a gigantic 78 centimeters (30.7 inches)!

▼ Amano himself, admiring the figure

▼ Amano’s cover artwork for the Super Famicom release of Final Fantasy VI

The piece, made of PVC, abs, and diecast metal, is produced by Tokyo-based high-end figure/statuary maker Prime 1 Studio and weighs 34.2 kilograms (75.4 pounds), so you’ll want to check the sturdiness of any shelves you want to display it on (assuming you don’t just use it as a weightlifting weight instead). Interchangeable pieces let you switch between poses for Tina, and you’ll also spot a few loveable Moogles hanging around.

▼ The statue’s Tina retains the blond hair she has in Amano’s concept illustrations, as opposed to the green hair she had in-game.

But height and weight aren’t the only shocking numbers here, as the figure is priced at 1,485,000 yen, roughly US$12,000.

Now I know it’s tempting to say, “That’s crazy! You could almost buy a car with that much money!” Such a statement wouldn’t be true, though. The “almost” part is incorrect — you really could buy a real-world car for the price of this Final Fantasy riding machine statue.

▼ Suzuki lists the starting price of its Jimny compact SUV as 1,485,000 yen, the exact same price as the 1:6-scale Tina and Magitek Armor set, and the Jimny isn’t even the cheapest new car Suzuki sells.

But on the other hand, the level of craftsmanship in the figure is above and beyond pretty much any other attempt to bring Amano’s artwork into three-dimensional space. Upon seeing it, the artist himself remarked on how being able to view the Magitek Armor from different perspectives imparts a sense of size that can’t be equally conveyed through 2-D illustration, and also gives the piece a diorama-like quality, as though a little sphere of the Final Fantasy world has been transferred into ours.

Production is limited to 600 units, with pre-order applications open now through the Square Enix online store here.

Source: Square Enix

Top image: YouTube/スクウェア・エニックス

Insert images: YouTube/スクウェア・エニックス, Square Enix (1, 2), Suzuki

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow Casey on Twitter, where he can’t decide if “Tina’s Theme” or “The Boy Who Had Wings” is the greatest JRPG field music of all time, but he’s sure it’s one of them.