Need a little more action, adventure, and spying in your life? Try checking out free sample chapters from one of these current hit series in Japan.

Mecha Comic, a digital manga distribution service that began in Japan in 2006, has released its Mecha Comic’s Monthly Review Manga Ranking -Shonen & Seinen Manga Edition- for April. This list gathers the top-ten highest-rated series in the boys’ and young men’s categories over the span of one month based on the highest average review scores from their extensive collection of reader reviews.

Another great feature of the service is that anyone can read several free sample chapters of a series on their digital device without needing to register by clicking on the button that reads “今すぐ無料で読む [read instantly for free]”–though only in Japanese.

Ready to dive right in to the hottest picks currently in Japan?

10. Sweat and Soap / Kintetsu Yamada

Average review score: 4.52

7 [tie]. My Dress-Up Darling / Shinichi Fukuda

Average review score: 4.54

7 [tie]. Liaison -Children’s Heart Medical Office- / Yonchan, Yusaku Takemura

Average review score: 4.54

7 [tie]. Golden Kamuy / Satoru Noda

Average review score: 4.54

6. Shima-san / Yobundo Kawano

Average review score: 4.55

5. The Apothecary Diaries / Toko Shino, Natsu Hyuga, Itsuki Nanao, Nekokurage

Average review score: 4.57

4. Jujutsu Kaisen / Gege Akutami

Average review score: 4.58

3. The Fable / Katsuhisa Minami

Average review score: 4.65

With a story following a professional hitman ordered to act “normal” for a year, The Fable targets a slightly older readership than many of the series on this list. It won the prestigious Kodansha Manga Award in 2017 and inspired two live-action films as well.

▼ The Fable

NEW Kodansha Manga Release:



⚫The Fable, Volume 1🔴

By Katsuhisa Minami



🔫 For the infamous prodigy hitman known as “Fable,” many things come easy. Being a normal person, however, isn't one of them. Series Debut!🚨



CW: Gun violence



FREE Ch 1 Preview: https://t.co/RsqhT85R3J pic.twitter.com/s1t8ptWLjB — Kodansha Manga (@KodanshaManga) April 15, 2022

2. Spy x Family / Tatsuya Endo

Average review score: 4.71

Two weeks ago, one of my students told me to watch the new Spy x Family anime adaptation. Over the next two days, three more said the exact same thing. I think that’s enough incentive to begin reading the original manga about three people tasked at pretending to be a family, all of whom have secret identities and abilities.

▼ Spy x Family

1. Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer / Koyoharu Gotouge

Average review score: 4.77 points

Perhaps it’s no surprise that Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer is still slaying at the manga game despite concluding in 2020. The preview for the Swordsmith Village Arc in the anime is undoubtedly fanning the flames as well.

▼ Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer

Source: PR Times

Featured image: Pakutaso

Insert images: PR Times, SoraNews24

