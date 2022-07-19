Become one with the strokes.

Indoor digital mapping art exhibits have become a popular attraction in Japan, with its magical application of technology in the comfort of an air-conditioned space. But one has recently opened in the Nihonbashi area of Tokyo that adds a touch of class to the special effects.

The Immersive Museum opened on 8 July, at Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall in the Coredo Muromachi building. Our writer Ninoude Punico was able to attend a preview of their first exhibit, celebrating impressionist works such as those of Monet and Renoir.

For added effect, the exhibition room is behind a black curtain, which upon opening dazzles guests with a vivid display of color.

Normally when viewing paintings, getting immersed in them involved a great deal of focus on the visitor. However, as its name suggests, the Immersive Museum does a lot of the heavy lifting for you and really lets you get into these paintings.

Speaking of immersive, the colors even flow beneath your feet as you walk around the room, giving you a full sense of being in the art.

The images also spread around you at every angle, making you feel as if you’ve been sucked into the world of the painting.

The full display lasts about 30 minutes and is split up into eight parts based on different works. When Ninoude first entered the room, she was greeted by Monet’s Impression, Sunrise. Only it was alive and waters of the painting were flowing all around the room.

The colors and strokes seemed to become disassembled as the various components take on lives of their own. This allowed Ninoude to get a better sense of the subtleties of the painting and appreciate them better. In addition to being a beautiful display, she could learn more about the art and style behind it.

She felt compelled to not only look at the wall like one might at an art exhibit, but the floor as well, even crouching down so she could see stunning effects and interesting details.

Classical art tends to have a stodgy image, but this can be a good way to get kids into it as well. To help in this, entry to the Immersive Museum is free for elementary students and younger kids, and it’s easily accessible with strollers.

Not only that, but kids elementary school age and younger will also receive a free picture book kit, made with the cooperation of the magazine Very. Aside from some occasional moments of darkness and loud sounds, there shouldn’t be anything that’d scare little kids too much.



The whole exhibit is really quite serene and since it all takes place in a single room, you don’t need to worry about kids getting lost. Hopefully, they’ll just get lost in the wonder of fine art.

Speaking of which, Ninoude often had the urge to take out her smartphone and record the sights and sounds, but that would only take her out of the pure immersion of it. Actually, she felt that going again could be a whole new experience because with everything happening around her and below her, there was no way she could catch everything in one visit.

The Immersive Museum will run from 8 July to 29 October and admission is 2,500 yen (US$18) for adults and 1,500 yen for ($11) students, from junior high school to university. It’s a great way to refresh your mind and body during these hot summer months.

Event information

Immersive Museum

Address: Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku, Nihonbashimuromachi 2-2-1 Coredo Muromachi 1-5F

東京都中央区日本橋室町2-2-1 COREDO室町1 – 5F

Open: 8 July – 29 October, 2022

Hours: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Website

Photos © SoraNews24

