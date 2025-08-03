Toss on a loose-fitting robe and head on down.

Austrian painter Gustav Klimt has earned himself a spot among the greatest artists of all time, but I always appreciated that the guy really knew the value of comfort and spent most of his later life in a robe with little else.

Unfortunately, to get a good look at his work, one usually has to travel to Austria, but a new exhibit in Tokyo is giving us an unprecedented way to enjoy it. Klimt Alive projects several of his pieces onto floors, walls, and objects up to seven meters (23 feet) high, moving and accompanied by lights and music.

The spacious venue springs to life as Klimt’s masterpieces, such as The Kiss, Judith I, and Death and Life, flow throughout it. Photography and video are allowed inside, so our writer Anji Tabata was able to share a look at it when she visited earlier this month.

She was marveled by the flowing changes in themes, both in the sights and sounds in the room. Rather than walking among the art, she felt as if she were being pulled into it.

The layout of the screens, all at different angles, allowed her to view the works from different perspectives at the same time while standing still. She could appreciate the nuances in each piece much better this way, but walking around only amplified the sensory experience that felt like a daydream.

There are also two areas with stationary displays that are good for having your own picture taken in. The first one is based on Klimt’s Tree of Life and shows the titular tree’s branches spreading all along the walls of this room with starkly contrasting lighting. Anji felt the space had a solemn, church-like vibe to it.

The other area was based on The Kiss, and had a more dazzling display of bright colors and flowers.

Anji also felt this exhibit captured Klimt’s use of sensuality and light and used those effectively for intoxicating displays that made her lose track of time.

Images even floated around on the floor at times.

While the complete immersion was entrancing, Anji also wanted to warn people who, like her, suffer from motion sickness. All the moving images may trigger feelings of nausea, but she recommends not looking at the floor so much to avoid getting queasy.

But if it’s still too much, you can just duck into the gift shop for more static delights. Some of our writer’s favorite items were a tin of cookies made in cooperation with Cafe Tanaka in Nagoya, a feline-themed Cat Can Soap, and many items featuring Klimt-san, a cartoonized version of Klimt himself, robe and all.

▼ You can see Klimt-san on the right of the bottom shelf.

There’s even a QR code that allows you to access AR versions of Klimt-san doing various activities like playing with cats, much like the real Klimt who often enjoyed the company of cats.

All in all, Anji felt the Klimt Alive exhibit was breathtaking and something even people with only a vague knowledge of him can enjoy. Be sure to check it out at Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall in Chuo, Tokyo, before it ends on 5 October.

Event Information

Klimt Alive / クリムト・アライブ

Address: Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku, Nihonbashimuromachi 2-2-1, Coredo Muromachi 1 5F Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall

東京都中央区日本橋室町二丁目2番1号COREDO室町1 5F 日本橋三井ホール

Open: 18 July – 5 October, 2025

Admission: Adult – 3,000 yen, University/High School Student – 2,000 yen, Junior High/Elementary Student – 1,500, Pre-School – Free

Website

Photos © SoraNews24

