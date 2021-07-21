The Tokyo museum beat out big names in the art world to take the record.

Check out any Tokyo guidebook and one of the top places they’ll recommend to visit are the teamLab art museums. The art museums are popular with locals and tourists alike, and are considered to be some of Tokyo’s most Instagrammable spots.

TeamLab currently has a number of museums dotted around Japan and has even spread to other countries like the U.S., but the one that started it all was the Mori Building Digital Art Museum: Epson teamLab Borderless, which first opened back in 2018 and was named as one of Time Magazine’s “World’s Greatest Places 2019”. The museum has welcomed huge amounts of visitors, including a number of high-profile international celebrities like Will Smith and Kim Kardashian West.

▼ With picture opportunities like these, even celebrities like Will Smith are fans.

And if having some of the biggest stars in the world sing your praises wasn’t enough, teamLab’s Borderless now has another feather to add to its cap — a Guinness World Record.

Borderless has been recognised by Guinness World Records as being the world’s Most Visited Museum featuring art by a single group/person. Records show that during 2019, a record-breaking total number of 2,198,284 people visited the art museum. The museum beat out tough competition, including the Van Gogh Museum in the Netherlands (2,134,778 visitors), the Picasso Museum in Spain (1,072,887 visitors) and the Dali Theatre-Museum in Spain (819,542 visitors).

In response to their world record, a representative from teamLab commented, “teamLab has been using digital technology to create art since 2001, and our work is based on the concept of collaborative creation. We are honoured to be recognised by Guinness World Records as the most visited museum in the world, and we hope this experience will help us further explore new perceptions of how we relate to the world.”

If you were one of the over 2 million guests that visited teamLab’s Borderless in 2019, consider yourself a contributing part to an actual world record. The museum is still receiving visitors, although numbers are currently limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If you’re looking for another art installation experience like Borderless, Tokyo is also home to teamLab’s Planets exhibition and, for a limited time, an interactive sauna exhibition. Who knows, they might be next on the list of most-visited museums too!

Museum Information

Mori Building Digital Art Museum: Epson teamLab Borderless

Address: Tokyo-to, Koto-ku, Aomi 138, Odaiba Palette Town

東京都 江東区 青海 1 3 8 お台場パレットタウン

Opening hours subject to change

Website

Source: PR Times

Featured image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times (1, 2)

