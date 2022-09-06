Nothing makes you want to sing like slicing open the necks of some naked giants, right?

As a complex tale of terrifying monsters, secret plots, and literally high-flying action, right from the start the Attack on Titan manga was ripe for adaptation to other forms of media. The franchise has now expanded to anime, video games, novels, and live-action films, all of which come with the territory of being a hit manga, but now the series is expanding into something none of us saw coming: a musical.

To be clear, this isn’t merely a stage play, of the sort that’s becoming increasingly common for popular anime. The production’s title, Attack on Titan the Musical, shows that this is going to be a full-on, sing-what-you’re-saying stage show.

Stepping into the lead role of Eren will be Kurumu Okamiya, whose anime-to-stage-play resume includes the roles of Tsurumaru and Eiji Okumura of Touken Rambu and Banana Fish, respectively.

Forming up the rest of the musical’s non-Titan core cast will be Sara Takatsuki as Mikasa, Ryo Matsuda as Levi, and Eito Konishi as Armin, as shown in the teaser video below.

▼ Takatsuki has performed in live-action adaptations of Jujutsu Kaisen, Basara, and GTO.

▼ Matsuda, who was Tokyo Revengers’ Manjiro Sano and Tokyo Ghoul’s Ken Kaneki in their stage play version

▼ Konishi, who was also the stage play Horikawa Kunihiro (Touken Rambu and Mitsukuni Haninozuka Ouran High School Host Club

Those four are far from the only Scout Corps members who’ll appear in the Attack on Titan musical, however, as the production has also cast performers to portray Jean, Sasha, Hange, and several other characters from the source material. The cast list also includes several “Blade Attackers,” suggesting that there’s going to be quite a lot of on-stage stunt work to go with the singing.

Attack on Titan the Musical will premiere at Osaka’s Orix Theater on January 7, where it’ll stay until the 9th. On January 14 the show movs to Tokyo’s Seinankan Hall for performances through the 24th. Tickets will be priced at 13,000 yen (US$93) and go on sale November 5.

Meanwhile, those needing an even quicker fix for their ultraviolent-anime-to-stage-musical desires can check out the Fist of the North Star musical.

Related: Attack on Titan the Musical official website

Source: Attack on Titan the Musical official website via Otakomu

Top image: YouTube/「進撃の巨人」-the Musical-

Insert images: Attack on Titan the Musical official website, YouTube/「進撃の巨人」-the Musical-

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!