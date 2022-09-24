The popular collaboration is back for another year, for a limited time only!

American confectionary brand Hershey’s have teamed up with Japanese confectionary brand Monteur to create some delicious treats perfect for the upcoming autumn months. The two companies have worked together before, and previous collaborations were wildly popular. This year looks like it will be just as popular, and new products were released on September 1.

We were lucky enough to receive a sample of some of the products on sale, and were blown away by the rich, sweet taste. So sweet and tasty were they, that we instantly felt an overwhelming sadness, as the collaboration will come to a close at the end of September!

But instead of lamenting what could have been (i.e. eating Hershey’s and Monteur sweets until our bodies eventually give out), we decided to treasure the time that we do have, and gave all products we were lucky enough to be sent a thorough taste test.

▼ Hershey’s x Monteur Caramel Chocolate Cream Puff — 129 yen (US$0.90)

At a glance, you’d be forgiven for assuming this Caramel Chocolate Cream Puff was just an ordinary cream puff, but that will all change once you bite into the puff and reach the filling.

▼ We dare you to look at this without your mouth instantly watering.

Inside the cream puff is not one but two layers of deliciousness; a cream made with Hershey’s cocoa, and a melt-in-your-mouth caramel sauce. The caramel sauce has a hint of bitterness which goes well with the sweet chocolate cream.

▼ Hershey’s x Monteur Caramel Chocolate Eclair — 129 yen (US$0.90)

Next up is the Caramel Chocolate Eclair, another product with a luxurious taste. It also has chocolate cream and caramel sauce as a filling. Let’s take a look at the cross-section.

The chocolate layer on the outside has a slight bitter flavour and a crispy texture, which pairs well with the creamy filling.

▼ Hershey’s x Monteur Caramel Chocolate Roll Cakes — 388 yen (US$2.70)

Finally, we tried the Caramel Chocolate Roll Cake, which comes pre-cut into four pieces. The filling is a mix of whipped cream, caramel sauce and chocolate flakes, and the sponge layer is made using cocoa from Hershey’s.

The cake comes precut in four slices, making it the perfect treat to share with your friends and family.

▼ Or you can do as we did and devour the whole thing by yourself.

All products in the Monteur x Hershey’s collaboration all have a delightful combination of bitter and sweet tastes, and you can taste the caramel and chocolate with each bite.

The Hershey’s x Monteur products are on sale in all areas of Japan except for the southern region of Kyushu, and will be on sale until the end of September.

And while Kyushuites might be missing out on trying the Hershey’s collaboration this time, they’ve got something equally delicious to keep them satisfied.

Photos ©SoraNews24

