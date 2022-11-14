News immediately broadcast in streets of Kanto.

It was 25 years ago that Ash Ketchum, known as Satoshi in Japan, first set out to become the very best like no one ever was. However, being the very best like no one ever was proved to be a daunting challenge and despite all his accomplishments, The 10 year-old could never reach the pinnacle of the Pokémon League.

But as an inspiration for us all to not be dismayed by losing and instead use the experience to grow as a person, he persisted in his dream. And as a result, on the evening of 11 November, Ash finally won the Pokémon World Championship.

▼ News report on the victory

In a thrilling six-on-six Pokémon battle, the inexplicably-still-10-year-old Ash managed to use his — spoiler alert! — last Pikachu to overcome the previously undefeated champion Dande’s Charizard.

▼ Leon (left), or “Dande” as he’s known in Japan, and Ash (right) with their respective Pokémon below

Immediately following the victory, the breaking news was broadcast publicly over the streets of Shibuya in the heart of Tokyo.

Although having placed fairly well over the years, it wasn’t until 2019 that Ash got his first real win in the form of an Alola League Championship. This appeared to give him the confidence boost needed to go on to the World Championship. The announcement caused passersby to remark on the unprecedented victory, and even online Ash was the toast of the town.

“Congratulations, Satoshi!”

“I also saw the news on the Yamanote Line.”

“I wish I was in Shibuya when the news report was made. It’s history in the making.”

“When Satoshi won, I sort of felt bad for all his old Pokémon.”

“That’s like spoiler terrorism, though. Not everyone could watch it right at the time.”

“Although he just won a championship, and still not the strongest trainer. His journey will continue until he can surpass Dr. Orchid.”

Although that last comment sounds a little harsh, it’s true that Ash’s mission is to become a Pokémon Master, not a Pokémon Champion. So, this most likely isn’t the end of his animated adventures yet.

Nevertheless, this win will undoubtedly help him pursue his goal and stronger opponents will seek him out and endorsement money for rice balls and fashion will roll in.

Source: PR Times, Oricon News, Otaku.com

Images: PR Times

