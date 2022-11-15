Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly show up in Shinjuku ahead of the new Pokémon games release date.

This coming Friday is the release day for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, a brand-new installment in the mainline Pokémon video game series. That means that fans are going to be seeing a lot of Scarlet and Violet’s starter Pokémon on their Nintendo Switch screens.

But there’s another place, in downtown Tokyo, where people are already seeing Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly: on the giant 3-D billboard in the Shinjuku district!

Located across the street from Shinjuku Station, the Cross Shinjuku Vision video billboard’s prime location and clever technology have made it one of the best places for grabbing passersby’s attention. Add in the adorable appeal of the new starter trio, and its pretty much impossible to resist staring up at them as they introduce themselves with a flourish of their respective elemental powers.

▼ Fuecoco’s fiery breath blast makes us think he’d be good pals with Godzilla, who’s also in the neighborhood, just a few blocks away from Cross Shinjuku Vision.

▼ The regal voluminousness of Quaxly’s pompadour is all the more impressive in 3-D.

This isn’t the first time Pokémon have graced Cross Shinjuku Vision with their presence, as an assortment of feline-themed Pocket Monsters showed up there on International Cat Day earlier this year. Still, with so many different species in the Poké-pantheon, we’re always happy to see more (even if we do miss Spy x Family’s Anya), and the Scarlet and Violet starters will be appearing there until November 25.

Source: Twitter/@poke_times via IT Media

Images: Twitter/@poke_times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow Casey on Twitter for more reasons Shinjuku is awesome.