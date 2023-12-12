We humbly suggest that the catchphrase of the line be “I choose you, Pokémon shoe!”

Back in 1996 when the first Pokémon games were released, players were faced with a difficult decision–should they choose Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle to be their initial starter Pokémon partner? 1998’s Pokémon Yellow: Special Pikachu Edition then made it possible to team up with everyone’s favorite electric rodent right from the start of their Kanto adventure, too.

Fast forward to 2023, and those former kid players are now grown-ups faced with a similar choice–which pair of the new collaborative line of Clarks Torhill shoes inspired by the Generation I starter Pokémon should they place in their shopping cart?

▼ Choose the shoe wisely.

Released on December 8, this series is actually the British shoe giant’s second collaboration with the Pokémon franchise. The line features its Torhill Explore model of suede shoe based on the brand’s iconic Wallabee boots with ’90s-inspired Big Gripper soles. The main draw, however, is the retro-looking Poké Ball embroidery on the side, Pokémon pixel art of the respective starters on the tongue, and the starter’s corresponding Pokédex number on the back.

First up is the leafy green style of the shoe featuring Bulbasaur, the Grass/Poison starter of Generation I.

Second is the fiery orange style featuring Charmander, the Fire-type starter that we’d love to go camping with.

Third is the watery blue style featuring Squirtle, the Water-type starter, with a fun orange accent.

Fourth and finally is the bright yellow style featuring Pikachu, the Electric-type mascot of the Pokémon franchise.

Each pair of the Clarks Torhill Explore Pokémon suede shoes costs 25,300 yen (US$175) and is available in UK sizes 3-10/Japan sizes 22-30 centimeters (8.7-11.8 inches). The shoes are available on Clarks Japan online store, at Clarks physical retail stores in Tokyo, Osaka, Umeda (Osaka), and Kyoto, as well as at the Kinetics Harajuku show specialty store in Tokyo.

Choose wisely, trainers, because there’s a whole lot of other collaboration shoes out there, too!

