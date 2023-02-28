Creators of stop-motion Rilakkuma series turn their talents to traveling Pokémon in need of relaxation.

You won’t find many multimedia franchises whose media has multiplied into more forms than Pokémon. Video games, hand-drawn anime, and collectible cards may be its three major pillars, but there are also the Pokémon manga, CG shorts, a CG theatrical anime, and even the live-action Detective Pikachu movie.

But there are still media in which Pokémon stories have yet to be told, and so Netflix is going to be bringing us the first-ever Pokémon stop-motion animation series.

Titled Pokémon Concierge, the series is set at the Pokémon Resort. This isn’t a vacation destination where tourists come to frolic with Pokémon, though, but a resort Pocket Monsters themselves visit when they want to relax.

The teaser video shows a Psyduck walking across the soft sands of a tropical beach. As the most regularly stressed-out species of Pokémon, it could definitely benefit from some seaside tranquility, and the key art image released by Netflix shows it in the company of Haru, a human woman who works as a concierge at the resort.

The series’ stop-motion visuals are being produced by Japan’s Dwarf Studio, the same studio behind Netflix’s Rilakkuma and Kaoru stop-motion series that debuted in 2019 and got a second season last summer. Netflix has yet to give any release window other than “coming soon” for Pokémon Concierge, so for now fans will have to stay calm and patient, just like Psyduck is trying to do in the teaser.

Source: 4Gamer

Top image: YouTube/The Official Pokémon YouTube channel

Insert image: Netflix

