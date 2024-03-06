Some are for all of Japan to enjoy, while others are available in one town only.

Krispy Kreme Japan looked like it was on the ropes for a while there, with customer and branch numbers dwindling after their phenomenal successful launch in the country. Recently, tough, they’ve been making a comeback, with a renewed focus on eye-catching and tasty treats instead of expanding as rapidly as possible, and the latest sign of this food-first commitment is its mouthwatering, and beautiful, lineup of new spring donuts.

In Japan, spring is symbolically synonymous with sakura, and so Krispy Kreme is bringing out two different cherry blossom-inspired donuts. Coming to all of the chain’s Japanese branches on May 13 is the Little Flower, a pretty-in-pink temptation with an inviting motif of cherry blossom petals blowing in the breeze.

The flavor here, though, isn’t sakura, but strawberry, with the coating being strawberry chocolate with a tart touch and the flower drawn in whit chocolate. Inside, the Spring Flower is filled with custard cream made with milk from Hokkaido Prefecture, home of Japan’s best-loved dairies.

On the other hand, if you can’t wait until May 13, Krispy Kream has a sakura donut that’s already on sale in Nagoya.

This one is called the Krispy Kreme Premium Nagoya Sakura An Butter, and as you might be able to guess from the name, it’s exclusive to the Krispy Kreme branch inside the Takashimaya Nagoya department store, which is attached to the JR Nagoya Station building. The star ingredient here is sakura an, sweet red bean paste with salted sakura tree leaf mixed in. Slapped on top of the an is a pat of butter, a sweet, rich combination that Nagoya is especially fond of, and sandwiched around them is a donut dusted with powdered sugar and topped with a cherry blossom drawn in strawberry chocolate.

Flowers other than sakura also bloom in spring, of course, and they get their salute with the Little Flower. Available now at all Krispy Kreme Japan branches, it features a white chocolate coating and a curly matcha chocolate stem for its blossom of unspecified type.

And last, there’s one more Nagoya-exclusive donut that’s on sale now. The Krispy Kreme Premium Nagoya Matcha Milk is coated in green tea-infused chocolate, crowned with a ring of vanilla cream, and has a few whole sweet azuki beans for good measure.

Price-wise, the Little Flower is the easiest on the wallet at 270 yen (US$1.85), but with the Spring Flower 313 yen and both the Nagoya exclusives 368, none of them will put a major dent in your snack budget. The Spring and Little Flower will be available until April 16, and the Nagoya Premiums until late May. And if you don’t have a chance to try the an butter one before it’s gone, at least there’s an easy way to get that combination at home in your toaster.

