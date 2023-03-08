A futuristic hanami you can enjoy in two stages.

You may recall TeamLab Forest’s sakura exhibit from last year, but not only is the beautiful event back for 2023, there’s a new addition starting at the end of the month! TeamLab Forest in Fukuoka started their sakura season on March 4 by making over their nature-based graphics to resemble a forest of cherry blossoms, along with some critter-shaped depictions made of the blooms.

It’s part of a larger exhibit are named “Shifting Valley, Living Creatures of Flowers, Symbiotic Lives – A Whole Year per Year”, or “A Whole Year per Year” for short. The flowers you encounter throughout the exhibit change slightly as you move through, just like the changes in seasons.

▼ Some areas resemble a carpet of cherry blossom petals with some gently falling from the ceiling.

▼ Some parts of the exhibit, like this one, burst into bloom when you touch the wall.

And from March 24, A Whole Year per Year will evolve into an interactive safari-like AR game. Using your smartphone, you can “capture” different animals in the exhibit. You’ll see anything from kangaroos, to giraffes, to rabbits, and hippos.

▼ Who knew that cheetahs enjoyed a good hanami cherry blossom-viewing party?

Tickets for the exhibit cost 1,600 yen per adult (US$12) on weekdays and 1,800 yen on weekends, and there are discounts for children and disabled people. If you get the timing right, you may be able to see actual sakura in the area after your visit thanks to this year’s speedy sakura season!

Exhibit information

teamLab★Forest / チームラボフォレスト

Address: Fukuoka-ken, Fukuoka-shi, Chuo-ku Jigyohama 2-2-6 Boss E・Zo Fukuoka 5F

福岡県福岡市中央区地行浜2-2-6 BOSS E・ZO FUKUOKA 5階

Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (weekdays), 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (weekends and holidays)

Sources: PR Times, teamLab Forest

Images: PR Times

