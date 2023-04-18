Cheers to Ghibli!

The Ghibli Park and Ghibli Exhibition is making its way around the country at the moment, and it’s currently being held at the Kobe City Museum from 15 April to 25 June. The restaurant on the first floor of the museum, Tooth Tooth, will be serving up a trio of Ghibli drinks to celebrate, each one conjuring up the special je ne sais quoi of a star character.

▼ “Ghibli Park and Ghibli Exhibition”

Let’s take a look at the new creations, starting with the Rainy Weather Bus Stop and the Forest Cocoa, which is on the menu for 740 yen (US$5.50).

The words “rainy weather” and “bus stop” mean one thing for Ghibli fans — Totoro at the bus stop in the forest! The bus stop scene from the 1988 Ghibli film My Neighbour Totoro is one of the studio’s most iconic, as it’s cosy, magical, and heartwarming at the same time.

Image: Studio Ghibli

This special beverage aims to wrap you up in that same feeling, not just with the smooth cocoa drink itself, but the toppings, which include a cocoa cookie and matcha powder crumble to resemble the forest floor, a nasturtium leaf that stands in for Totoro’s umbrella, and a chocolate-coated nut designed to look like an acorn, Totoro’s favourite forest food.

▼ Let’s take one last lingering look at this beautiful drink before moving on to the next liquid adventure…

The next drink in the range is the Prince of a Neighbouring Kingdom’s Botanical Lemonade, priced at 880 yen.

This refreshingly sweet lemonade is an aromatic indulgence, as it’s embellished with apple and the scent of rosemary and flowers, to express “the splendour of a prince”. While the drink fails to name the prince, fans will recognise the hat as belonging to Prince Justin, who spent the majority of his time in Howl’s Moving Castle as the scarecrow, after a curse had been cast on him.

▼ The clothes become resplendent and the hat becomes white once the curse is lifted.

Image: Studio Ghibli

▼ The final drink in the range is the Fire Demon Caramel Au Lait (820 yen)

The fire demon in this drink is Calcifer from Howl’s Moving Castle, whose cheeky yet loveable spirit is captured in a sweet caramel au lait topped with a chocolate whirl to resemble its flames, and caramel popcorn, designed to look like the firewood in its fireplace.

▼ It’s almost as if Calcifer has his arms wide open for a taste of the drink!

Image: Studio Ghibli

Exhibition visitors will be able to enjoy ten percent off the drinks, and other items on the menu, by simply showing staff their ticket stubs, and the ten-percent discount also applies at 14 other participating shops in the building.

The drinks will be on the menu at Tooth Tooth only during the exhibition period, so if you’d like to get a taste of these star characters, you’ll want to get in before 25 June. Alternatively, you can bring Totoro into your home with this new lineup of kitchen goods, or visit a different Ghibli exhibition that’s making its way around the country!

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!