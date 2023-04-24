Shirts for adults and kids take you from Goku’ childhood to the climax of Dragon Ball Z.

The Dragon Ball manga ran for 11 years, and its anime adaptation for an even 10. So when Uniqlo decided to create a new line of Dragon Ball T-shirts, they had plenty of story arcs to choose from, but really there was only one sensible selection: all of them.

The casual fashion chain’s latest UT T-shirt collaboration is collectively known as the History of Dragon Ball collection, and just like there are seven Dragon Balls, there are seven shirts in the lineup, each representing a different arc of the franchise from its beginning through the end of what became the Dragon Ball Z section of the anime.

For the Son Goku Boyhood Arc, we see young versions of Goku and Bulma from back in the days where Dragon Ball’s protagonist still needed to rely on motorized vehicles to get around.

The Tenkaichi Budokai Arc shirt is Goku-gi orange, with Goku and his buddy Krillin chilling on its chest.

For the Saiyan Arc, Uniqlo busts out the Dragon Ball Z logo and gets appropriately bombastic on the back.

Naturally, Frieza claims the largest territory on the Frieza Arc shirt.

No fewer than three Androids, 16, 17, and 18, share space on the Android Arc tee.

While every shirt in the collection features awesome artwork, the real standout is this father-and-son scene for the Cell Arc, steeped in an atmosphere of fun adventure.

And last, Buu has the Majin Buu Arc shirt all to himself, in his Kid Buu form.

All of the above will be available in men’s sizes small to extra-extra-extra-extra large, priced at 1,500 yen (US$11.50). There’s also a 990-yen kids-size lineup, with the same Cell and Saiyan Arc designs as the adult shirts, but different ones for the Frieza and Majin Buu Arcs.

And yes, that means there are no kids-size History of Dragon Ball shirts for the Son Goku Boyhood, Tenkaichi Budokai, or Android Arcs, so as a good parent, it’s your responsibility to teach your kids about those parts of our shared cultural heritage.

Finally, if you’re having trouble picking just one, or even just six, of the adult tees, you might want to consider the 10,900-yen Complete Box, which bundles all seven and also includes an AR sheet of the seven Dragon Balls and a special 20-centimeter (7.9-inch) square sticker.

Uniqlo’s History of Dragon Ball T-shirts go on sale March 1 and can be purchased online through Uniqlo Japan’s online store (men’s shirts here, kids’ shirts here).

Source: Uniqlo

Top image: Uniqlo

Insert images: Uniqlo (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)

