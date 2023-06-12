And for those who know who Hello Kitty’s voice actress is, this is two amazing covers in one.

Hello Kitty and Sailor Moon are Japan’s two greatest global ambassadors for the girlishly kawaii portion of the country’s pop culture. Earlier this year, we saw the Sailor Senshi team up with Sanrio stars for some pajama party fun, and now their creative partnership has a treat for fans’ ears as Hello Kitty herself performs an official cover of the original Sailor Moon opening theme, “Moonlight Densetsu”/“Moonlight Legend.”

As one of the most popular anime songs of all time, “Moonlight Densetsu” is something anime enthusiasts have heard dozens, if not hundreds, of times. We’ve never heard it like this before, though, with Kitty-chan’s cute, clear voice practically bursting with cheerful confidence, even as her characteristic pronunciation quirks make it sound like she’s saying “tuki” instead of tsuki (moon) and “junchou” instead of junjou (pure-hearted).

Watching the video, you might find yourself surprised to find that Hello Kitty has some serious singing chops…or that might have been exactly what you were expecting. While Sanrio doesn’t always publicize the fact, it’s an open secret that Hello Kitty’s voice is that of Megumi Hayashibara, who’s been not only one of Japan’s top anime voice actresses but also one of the industry’s top anime song vocalists for decades.

▼ So really, this is two covers in one, as it’s not just Kitty-chan singing the Sailor Moon theme, but Hayashibara too.

As for the timing of the video’s release, Friday was the Japanese premiere of Sailor Moon Cosmos, a two-part theatrical remake of Sailor Moon’s Sailor Stars arc, in which Hayashibara voices Sailor Moon’s latest and greatest foe, Sailor Galaxia.

Also part of the Cosmos voice cast is Nana Mizuki, an anime voice acting/singing star in her own right, so maybe we’ll be hearing her rendition of a Sailor Moon song too at some point. For now, though, we’ve got Hello Kitty’s version of “Moonlight Densetsu” stuck in our heads, so it’s time for a few dozen re-listens.

