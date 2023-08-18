Get a taste of a different type of noodle in the heart of Tokyo.

Japanese ramen might be world-famous, but when you’re out and about in Japan during summer, a hearty bowl of hot noodles might be the last thing you want to eat. In that case, you’ll want to do what a lot of ramen-loving locals do, getting your noodle fix with a bowl of tsukemen (“dipping ramen“) instead.

Our reporter P.K. Sanjun is a big fan of tsukemen at any time of the year, but in summer he finds the separate servings of noodles and dipping broth are particularly satisfying. So when he heard about a new tsukemen specialty restaurant that had been wowing diners since it opened at Tokyo Station in March last year, his interest was immediately piqued. Then, when he heard that the noodles were super wide, and like nothing a lot of tsukemen enthusiasts had ever seen before, he stopped what he was doing and headed out to the restaurant right away.

▼ The restaurant is called Kaneda, and it’s located in the Kitte Marunouchi building right next to Tokyo Station’s south exit.

Kaneda is a sister store to Dame Na Rinjin, a ramen shop with branches in Ningyocho and Shinjuku, whose name translates to “Bad Neighbour”. While Dame Na Rinjin has a cool, underground vibe, Kaneda opts for a brighter Japanese aesthetic, with light wood interiors that match the lighter look of the meals.

As it turns out, the place is incredibly popular, with P.K. having to wait in line for 30 minutes before being seated for lunch. He wasted no time in ordering, though, as he had his eye on the Hirauchi Zaru Soba and the A5 Rank Kuroge Wagyu Beef Rice, the latter of which was highly recommended by diners online.

Priced at 1,200 yen (US$8.25) and 550 yen respectively, the meals were incredibly good value, and when they arrived, they looked beautiful, with the epic noodles served in a wooden tub.

There was cold water in the bucket, to keep the noodles cool and firm, and when he plucked up a mound with his chopsticks, he could see that the noodles were filled with specks of whole grains. The toppings and the soy sauce-based broth were served on separate plates, as is the custom with dipping noodles, so P.K. started by dipping the noodles into the broth for a taste.

The wide noodles entwined themselves beautifully with the broth, delivering a much more refreshing taste than P.K. had anticipated. The broth had a sharpness that made it light yet flavourful, and it was just enough to flavour but not overpower the taste of the noodle, which was clearly the star of the show.

▼ Wheat lovers will especially appreciate the taste of the noodles, and the restaurant provides additional seasonings like spicy chives for spice lovers.

▼ There’s all-you-can-eat seaweed and raw eggs too.

The tsukemen was delicious, with all the ingredients being high-quality, and the Wagyu Beef Rice was equally good, with a juicy, melt-in-the-mouth texture that made it the perfect end to the meal.

▼ The real draw here, though, was the wide noodles, which are an incredibly rare find at tsukemen restaurants.

So if you’re looking to try a new type of noodle in the heart of Tokyo, Haneda has you sorted. However, if you’re after an even wider noodle, and are prepared to travel to Gunma for it, then this restaurant is the place to go to!

Restaurant Information

Kaneda / かね田

Address: Tokyo-to, Chiyoda-ku, Marunouchi 2-7-2, JP Tower B1F

東京都千代田区丸の内2-7-2 JPタワー B1F

Open: 11:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. (weekdays); 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. (weekends and public holidays)

Closed when the Kitte building is closed

Website (Instagram)

Images © SoraNewws24

