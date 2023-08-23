A one-of-a-kind stay at a one-of-a-kind house.

The purpose of a vacation is to get away from it all. But since we are connected to each other through technology more than ever before, we often end up just as tied into our work or social media preoccupations as we would be in our daily life.

So one new hotel in Toyohashi City, Aichi Prefecture, is offering a chance to truly disconnect from it all in a historic building that was designed with that very purpose. It’s name is Corrugated House, which is a reference to the entire structure being made from a section of repurposed corrugated pipe like the kind used in subways and tunnels.

Kenji Kawai (a designer not to be confused with the anime music composer) fused disciplines of engineering and architecture to create this dwelling in 1965, making it the oldest structure of its kind. Even back then Kawai sought to escape from infrastructure and live a self-sufficient life in nature.

He succeeded in creating a house that was not only highly durable but visually stunning. Now, rural revitalization firm Food Forest has kept the theme of this house alive by converting it into a hotel where people can come to disconnect from society at large.

Corrugated House also offers three experience plans – with more in the works – to help visitors ground themselves during their stay. The first includes bedding made with Arimatsu tie-dying, a dying technique from the Aichi area that dates back about 400 years. The clothes are made by the lifestyle brand Suzusan which also plans to hold workshops in the tie-dying process there.

Kawai had filled the area surrounding Corrugated House with an array of herbs and food-producing trees to live off. Another experience option takes advantage of this and lets guests extract essential oils from the plant life there through distillation.

The third optional experience is a total digital detox, where guests surrender all devices to recover from the mental and physical stress they can cause. This is also recommended as a team-building experience for co-workers.

The hotel will have its grand opening on 7 September and holds up to five guests at a time starting at 6,000 yen ($41) per person per night. In addition, Corrugated House isn’t revealing the exact location of the house in order to preserve its remoteness, and it will only be given to those who make a reservation to stay at the hotel via email at info@corrugatedhouse.com.

It should also be noted that while all the usual amenities are included, the purpose of Corrugated House is to experience a degree of self-sufficiency so some luxuries such as an air conditioner blowing 24 hours a day cannot be expected.

It’s still a luxurious way to spend a few days though, just in a different kind of way.

