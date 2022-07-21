Traditional features with modern luxuries, including an outdoor sauna and rotenburo bath, provide you with a truly unforgettable stay.

If you’ve ever wanted to ditch the big hotels and live like the locals in Japan, you’ll definitely want to look into staying at old traditional houses known as “kominka”.

These old residences have the power to whisk you away to the Japan of centuries ago, with loads of traditional architectural features and old-world charm. However, they’re not always easy to find, as preserving old houses for guests to stay in can be a costly endeavour.

That’s where Yamanashi-based company Loof has been stepping in, with their mission to renovate and open up kominka to guests proving to be so successful they’re now welcoming visitors to their fourth kominka, and this one is called Sei no Ie.

Sei no Ie is a 150-year-old house located in a quiet forest in Wada Town, Minaboso City, at the southernmost tip of the Boso Peninsula in Tokyo’s neighbouring Chiba Prefecture.

With a 100-year-old history of flower production, this area is known as the “city of flowers”, and while the forest environment is rich in nature, it’s also close to the coast, with Wadaura Beach just a 10-minute drive away.

Surrounded by trees and rice fields, the only sound guests hear at this residence is the chirping of birds, the swaying of the treetops… and the sizzling of the sauna, which comes with an impressive view.

The sauna, which can accommodate four adults at a time, is equipped with a Misa sauna heater manufactured in Finland.

You’ll also be able to enjoy the crackle of the fire outside in the expansive garden area, which is an ideal spot for summer fireworks.

When it comes to mealtimes, you’ll be totally spoiled with two hearths inside.

This is where you can enjoy cooking seasonal vegetables, fresh seafood, and meat from Minamiboso. Depending on the season, wild boar might appear on the menu as well.

There are two bedrooms — one upstairs and one downstairs — and both have been beautifully designed so guests can enjoy some of the traditional features of the house up close.

Another highlight of a stay at Sei no Ie is the freedom to soak your troubles away at any time of the day or night, with unlimited use of the rotenburo bath outside.

Whether you’re chilling on the porch, relaxing in the sauna, or feasting around the hearth, this old Japanese house will provide you with a peaceful getaway and memories to last a lifetime.

Check-in is from 3:00 p.m. and check-out is by 11:00 a.m., both of which can be done completely online, using the iPad inside the building. Sei no Ie accommodates up to 10 people, and is priced at 18,000 yen (US$129.83) per person per night, plus a service charge which varies according to season.

Inn Information

Kominka Yado Loof Sei no Ie / 古民家宿 るうふ 清之家

Address: Chiba-ken, Minaboso-shi, Wada-cho, Ogawa 1135-1

千葉県南房総市和田町小川１１３５ー１

Website

Images: PR Times

