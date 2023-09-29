Town famous for its ski slopes offers a way to soar above the mountains.

For many people, when they hear someone mention Hakuba, a town in the mountains of Nagano Prefecture, the first thing they think of is skiing. It’s understandable – the area does have some of the best ski slopes in the country, and even the name Hakuba, which translates to “white horse,” makes one think of the color of freshly fallen snow.

However, there’s plenty to see and do in Hakuba at other times of the year too. The surrounding Japanese Alps are beautiful in each and every season, and Hakuba Iwatake Mountain Resort, pictured above, offers outdoor activities such as hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding when there’s no snow on the ground, or you can relax and admire the view from their terrace cafe.

But what if you do want to admire the view, but instead of relaxing as you do it, feel a thrill? They’ve got you covered on that front too, with the new Hakuba Giant Swing.

The accurately named attraction is set to open next month, providing a sense of soaring through the air as it carries its single rider 10 meters (32.8 feet) off the ground at the height of its upswing. The designers say it provides a mixed feeling of liberation and excitement, giving you a one-of-a-kind view of the Hakuba scenery, including the Karamatsuzawa Glacier.

This isn’t Hakuba Iwatake Mountain Resort’s first foray into beautiful/terrifying mountain swings, as it also has the two-person Yoo-Hoo Swing set.

▼ Yoo-Hoo Swing, the Giant Swing’s smaller, older sibling

The brand-new Giant Swing (which costs 1,000 yen [US$6.85] to ride) carries you to a height roughly three times as far off the ground as the Yoo-Hoo Swing does, though. Another key difference is that unlike the Yoo-Hoo Swing, the Giant Swing is pulled back for you at the start of the ride. This, the designers boast, means that the Giant Swing can be ridden by those without the sufficient power to launch themselves with their own legs at the start, allowing even young children and senior citizens to enjoy it.

There are still a few rider restrictions, though. Giant Swing riders must be over 110 centimeters (3 feet, 7.3 inches) in height and under 110 kilograms (242.5 pounds) in weight, presumably to prevent any possibility of sliding off the seat or the ropes snapping.

The Hakuba Giant Swing opens October 6 and will be ridable until November 12.

