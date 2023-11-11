All sorts of adorable SanRRRio stuff to be offered online and in Tokyo.

A few weeks ago, Hello Kitty and her Sanrio friends entered into a surprising collaboration with anime series Oshi no Ko, surprising since Oshi no Ko is a story about murder, reincarnation, and the dark side of obsessive idol singer fandom. But now comes a partnership that’s even more unexpected: Sanrio and RRR.

Yes, the Japanese character merch company is teaming up with the smash-hit Indian action movie for a line of crossover merch, done in the signature Sanrio art style.

Starting things off are the 18-centimeter (7.1-inch) tall paired plushies, one with Hello Kitty sitting in the lap of Alluri Sitarama Raju…

…and the other with Dear Daniel and Komaram Bheem.

Of course, RRR isn’t just an action epic, it’s a musical too, so there are sparkly heart-shaped pins in which the four perform the “Naatu Naatu” dance, plus a third pin with the movie’s director, S. S. Rajamouli, hanging out with senior Sanrio character Strawberry King.

The dancers are also available in compact plushie strap form.

Also joining in on the fun are the Little Twin Stars, Kiki and Lala, who appear on a motorcycle-themed cotton shoulder bag…

…with the same artwork also appearing on a plastic “clear multi case” pouch with a carabiner clip…

▼ The case opens and closes with a set of snap buttons on the back

…while Pochacco and resurgent Sanrio star Hangyodon make their appearance on a different case where they reenact RRR’s shoulder-riding jailbreak scene.

Rounding out the collection are two larger multi cases, one featuring a whole slew of Sanrio and RRR characters…

…acrylic art stands…

…a set of eight charm straps, offered in a blind-buy format…

…and a “Naatu Naatu” porcelain plate.

Prices start at 825 yen (US$5.50) for the pins, with the charms priced at 858, the multi cases 935, the strap plushies 2,178, the plate 2,805, the acrylic art stand 4,015, the shoulder bag 4,345, and the large plushies 4,378 yen. All of these items will be available through the RRR x Sanrio Characters online store here starting November 24, but for those who can make it to the Tokyo Character Street section in the Tokyo Station Ichibangai shopping center attached to Tokyo Station, there’s also going to be a physical RRR x Sanrio Characters pop-up store from the 24th through December 7 with even more merch, including T-shirts and coffee mugs.

Oh, and customers will be allowed to speak Japanese inside the store, unlike that one special screening of RRR in Tokyo a while back.

Source: Tokyo Station Ichibangai via Hachima Kiko

Top image: Tokyo Station Ichibangai

Insert images: Tokyo Station Ichibangai, Sanrio

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!