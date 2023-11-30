There’s no question that these puzzling creatures from Tears of the Kingdom will look great on any fan’s shelf.

Nintendo did an outstanding job making the setting of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom feel fresh. Despite sharing pretty much its entire overworld with Breath of the Wild, there are all sorts of new secrets and gameplay elements to discover and play with, and one of the most memorable are the traveling Koroks.

As players explore the realm, they’ll come across these little plant-based creatures who’ve gotten stuck mid-journey. With their oversized packs weighing them down, they’ll tell you “I’m so tired…I can’t move,” and it’s up to you to use your smarts and skills to help get them where they want to go.

And soon where the traveling Koroks are going to go is right into the homes of Zelda fans.

San-Ei, a Japanese stuffed animal maker that’s been in business since 1938, has revealed that it’s putting the finishing touches on its Traveling Korok plushies. Measuring about 17 centimeters (6.7 inches) in height, at least when they’re able to maintain verticality, the stuffed animals are stuffed with the quirky charm seen in the game. There’re even two different designs, with different leaf shapes, backpacks, and coloring, which feels appropriate since traveling Koroks are typically on their way to meet up with a friend.

They really seem to be the perfect size, since they’re big enough to have a sense of presence if you put one on your desk or shelf, but also small enough to easily chuck clear to the other side of the room like a real-world Ultrahand toss, perhaps to work out lingering frustrations from Tears of the Kingdom’s more complex and convoluted traveling Korok puzzles.

San-Ei says the Traveling Korok plushies will be on sale in mid-February, with a reported price of 3,300 yen (US$22) each.

Source: Twitter/@sanei_NLG, Game Watch

Images: Twitter/@sanei_NLG

