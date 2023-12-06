Snuggly cast members from Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Howl’s Moving Castle, Spirited Away, and Whisper of the Heart are here to help us get through winter.

With winter tightening its chilly grip on us, it’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to be getting through the next few months. Yes, a trip to a hot spring resort to soak in the onsen waters is always nice, and taking a ride in a kotatsu-equipped Ferris wheel is an intriguing new option as well.

But for everyday, at-home countermeasures against the cold, it’s hard to think of anything that can warm you all the way to your heart better than a blanket that’s also part of a plushie Totoro cushion.

The newest creation from Studio Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku, in standby mode the Big Totoro Cushion Blanket looks just like a stuffed animal of the cuddly forest spirit. Turn him over, though, and you’ll notice a button on his backside.

Unsnap it, and you can fold out a cozy blanket covered in artwork of both Big and Small Totoros, plus a whole bunch of Soot Sprites.

Speaking of the Soot Sprites, they have the starring role for their own plushie cushion/blanket combo.

▼ Some soot you’ll never want to sweep up.

And obviously no collection of creatures from My Neighbor Totoro can leave out the Catbus!

▼ Wait, two Catbuses? Maybe one is the Baby Catbus from the Totoro sequel anime after it’s grown up.

There’s another kitty that’s very near and dear to the hearts of Ghibli fans, and since there’s room in the Cushion Blanket lineup for other anime films from the studio, up next is black cat Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service.

▼ The blanket also features Jiji’s girlfriend/mother to his children and their kittens, as briefly seen in the movie’s ending credits.

Of course, when you’re talking about staying warm, you can’t get warmer than fire, so here’s Calcifer, the flame-based resident of Howl’s Moving Castle.

▼ Surprisingly, Calcifer doesn’t show up on the blanket itself, but there is less chance of Heen singing the fabric.

Spirited Away is represented by Boh, in his mouse form.

▼ A cadre of Aburaya bathhouse Soot Sprites and Yu-Bird keep Boh company on the blanket.

And finally, if you need just one more Ghibli cat to cuddle up with, the last cushion blanket is of Moon, the cat owned by Shiro, grandfather of male lead Seiji, in Whisper of the Heart.

▼ The dapperly dressed Baron graces the blanket with his presence.

Unfolded, the polyester blankets measure 70 by 100 centimeters (27.6 by 39.4 inches), a nice size for curling up on the couch with, maybe as you sip a cup of tea, put on a Ghibli movie, and otherwise avoid venturing into inhospitably cold outdoor conditions.

Each cushion blanket is priced at 5,500 yen (US$37), and they’re all available through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store here.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow Casey on Twitter for more about how he loves anime and hates the cold.