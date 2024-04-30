Digital idol and collectible card game show that opposites can attract.

In a lot of ways, Hatsune Miku and Magic: The Gathering are polar opposites. Miku is a virtual idol, a purely digital entity with a futuristic, hi-tech visual motif, while Magic is a fantasy-themed game played with physical media.

But that doesn’t mean that Miku and Magic can’t get along, and so the Vocaloid is coming to the collectible card game with a set of Hatsune Miku Magic cards.

The cards are being released through Magic’s Secret Lair limited-print online-sale sub-brand, so fans won’t have to keep their fingers crossed while ripping open random packs of regular Magic cards. Featuring artwork by an international team of Miku fans, the Secret Lair x Hatsune Miku: Sakura Superstar set consists of six cards which reference the virtual idol’s songs and stage presence.

▼ Special Hatsune Miku video for her Magic collaboration

There are actually going to be four different sets of Hatsune Miku Magic cards, one for each season of the year. As you can probably guess from the “Sakura Superstar” name, the first batch is spring-themed, though, with the official Magic website saying they’re “Inspired by the cherry blossoms and lightning of a Japanese spring.”

For the record, we should mention that lightning doesn’t have any cultural connection to spring in Japan, and even in a meteorological sense, the country gets most of its thunderstorms in summer, particularly in June and late August. Still, there’s no denying that these are some very visually unique cards.

The cards will be available in both English and Japanese-text versions, with U.S. pricing at US$29.99 for non-foil sets and US$39.99 for rainbow foil ones. Orders can be placed through the Secret Lair website from May 13 to June 2, while supplies last.

Source: Magic: The Gathering official website via Hachima Kiko

Top image: Magic: The Gathering official website

Insert images: Magic: The Gathering official website

