Huge collection gives us a lot of ways to raise a glass to the holiday season.

Halloween is barely here but at Starbucks they’re already looking ahead to the holidays, with the grand reveal of the chain’s new holiday goods collection.

The range covers everything from cups to tumblers, with some cute Bearista items in the mix, so let’s take a look at all the items below, starting with the “rhythmical patterns” goods.

▼ Handle Lid Stainless Steel Bottle Gradient — 680 millilitres (5,800 yen)

▼ Stainless To Go Bottle Blue — 473

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle Gradation — 444 millilitres (4,600 yen)

▼ Stainless Steel Bottle Pearl White — 591 millilitres (5,350 yen)

▼ Can Shape Stainless Steel Bottle Silver Glitter — 355 millilitres (4,400 yen)

▼ Logo Cold Cup Tumbler Gradation — 710 millilitres (3,150 yen)

▼ Ornament Tumbler Gradient (1,500 yen)

▼ Bearista Carnival Mini (2,750 yen)

The remaining items all feature candy cane patterns to get us in the holiday mood.

▼ Stainless Steel Tumbler Red — 355 millilitres (4,150 yen)

▼ Mug Red Cup — 355 millilitres (2,400 yen)

▼ Mug Candy Cane — 355 millilitres (2,150 yen)

▼ Bead Handle Heat Resistant Glass Mug — 370 millilitres (3,600 yen)

▼ Reusable Cup — 473 millilitres (500 yen)

▼ Reusable Cup Exclusive Drink Hole Cap Bearista Red (1,150 yen, sold as a set with the reusable cup)

▼ Ornament Red Cup (1,350 yen)

▼ Ornament Cold Cup Set (1,700 yen)

▼ Ornament Mug Candy Cane (1,200 yen)

▼ Starbucks Campus Ring Note Green (650 yen)

▼ Starbucks Campus Ring Note Red (650 yen)

▼ Bearista Message Gift (1,650 yen)

▼ Mini Cup Gift Red Cup (1,150 yen)

▼ Beverage Card Red Cup (750 yen)

▼ Food & Beverage Card (1,100 yen)

That’s a whole lot goods to add to our holiday wishlist, but we’ll have to act quick to get our hands on them, as they’re only available in Starbucks stores and online from 1 November, while stocks last.

Source: Starbucks Japan

Featured image: Starbucks Japan

Insert images: Starbucks Japan (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23)

