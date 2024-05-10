Japan-exclusive Disney zone is a place where you can let it go.

After immersing ourselves in the world of Rapunzel’s Forest from Tangled, at Tokyo DisneySea’s Fantasy Springs port, the newest expansion built at a cost of 320 billion yen (US$2 billion), it’s time to step into the second area — Frozen Kingdom.

▼ As the name suggests, this zone is dedicated to Disney’s 2013 animated film, Frozen.

Frozen Kingdom is the largest of the three areas at Fantasy Springs, which is a port exclusive to Japan and unavailable at any other Disney Resort in the world. Set to open to the public on 6 June, we were able to get a sneak peek at the new zones during a recent press event, where we rode the rides and ate the food, and they were even better than we’d anticipated.

▼ The first thing to grab your eye when you enter is the cityscape of Arendelle…and Elsa’s ice castle in the distance.

This area is designed to take up where the film left off, taking you into a post-movie world where Elsa is able to embrace her powers.

One of the biggest highlights here is the Royal Banquet of Arendelle restaurant, which has seating for approximately 570 people.

This restaurant is beautifully designed to make visitors feel as if they’re dining inside the castle.

Paintings of Frozen movie characters can be found on the walls…

…and in one spot, beside a collection of books, is the Olaf straw doll Elsa made when she was young.

The recommended meal on the menu is the Arendelle Royal Set, priced at 3,500 yen (US$22.47).

This six-piece set consists of a grilled beef pie, smoked salmon salad, potato gratin, bread, a soft drink, and Olaf’s Marshmallow Cocoa Mousse. The pie was a standout, and though the set was good, we felt that the food at Rapunzel’s Restaurant was better, so if you’re going to choose one place to eat at, we recommend going there.

One spot you won’t want to miss is Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, a boat ride with surprising twists and turns.

The ride takes visitors through scenes from Disney’s first Frozen film, but the twist is that sometimes the boat is propelled backwards.

This movement is a feature used on Frozen rides in other parts of the world, but the backwards mechanism is a first for Japan, making this a must-ride for visitors.

The displays are incredible, and the music will captivate you, but the thrill of the backwards boat movement will stay with you long after your visit.

The vibe in Frozen Kingdom is fun and lively compared to the more relaxed, laid-back feel of Rapunzel’s Forest, but the most surprising area is yet to come, with Peter Pan’s Neverland proving to have the best attraction of all. Stay tuned for that report coming soon!

Photos © SoraNews24

