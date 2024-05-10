Choose from seven colors of unicorn cones and customize your toppings at this limited-time shop in the Shibuya 109 department store.

A few years ago, visitors to Tokyo’s Asakusa district found the perfect Instagram fodder in Tsunokoi’s (つの恋 / “horned love”) vibrant, unicorn-shaped cones for soft-serve ice cream (known as “soft cream” in Japanese). While that store seems to have faded into a sparkling sunset of rainbows and sugarplums, the unicorn cones are making a special comeback at an iconic department store in Shibuya, Tokyo’s hub of youth culture, for one month only.

The Imada Kitchen shop on the basement floor 2 of Shibuya 109 is currently selling Tsunokoi’s soft serve unicorn cones through the end of this month for 500 yen (US$3.22) each. The monaka (hollow wafer cake) cones are made from 100-percent domestically grown sticky rice and come in seven colors.

▼ The swirl of soft serve makes for a lovely unicorn horn indeed.

Part of the magic is that you can add your own decorative toppings, including sprinkles shaped like flowers or angel wings, to make your very own customized cone that’s as rare as, well, a unicorn.

At the same time, Imada Kitchen is also selling 100-percent apple juice from Aomori Prefecture for 400 yen each if you’d like something fruity and sweet to wash down your nothing-but-sweet treat.

The unicorn soft serve cones will be available inside Shibuya 109 through May 31. They’d certainly make for a nice afternoon pick-me-up for the warmer weather already beginning to hit Tokyo–along with these beautiful, flower-like soft serve ice creams trending at another store.

Shop information

Tsunokoi Shibuya 109 / つの恋 SHIBUYA109渋谷店

Address: Imada Kitchen, Shibuya 109 B2 floor (Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Dogenzaka 2-29-1)

イマダ キッチン, SHIBUYA109渋谷店 地下2階（東京都渋谷区道玄坂2-29-1）

Open: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Duration: May 1-May 31

Source, images: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

