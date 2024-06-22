USJ promises “realistic experience you can feel with your entire body.”

Universal Studios Japan had been telling us that its Donkey Kong Country expansion to the Super Nintendo World section of the amusement park would be open in the spring of 2024. Unfortunately, design and construction are taking a little longer than anticipated, and so the opening has been pushed back to the latter half of this year.

No doubt that means there are a lot of people who’re now delaying their own plans to visit USJ until the back half of this year, but now there’s an added bonus to doing so, as a Chainsaw Man attraction is coming to Universal Studios Japan too!

USJ is no stranger to anime collaborations, owing a great deal of its rapidly rising popularity over the past few years to a number of tie-ups with popular animated series including Demon Slayer, Spy x Family, and One Piece. This will be its first time, though, to create an attraction for Chainsaw Man, which exploded in worldwide popularity following the premiere of the original manga series’ TV anime adaptation in the fall of 2022.

The exact format of the Chainsaw Man attraction, which will be open for a limited time, is still under wraps, but USJ is promising “a recreation of the [Chainsaw Man] world with overwhelming scale and quality, providing a realistic experience you can feel with your entire body,” and that fans will be able to “enjoy the thrilling experience of immersing themselves within the extreme and unpredictable Chainsaw Man world.”

It’s worth pointing out that Chainsaw Man has notably more violent and sexualized content than many of the other more family-friendly anime series that Universal Studios Japan has partnered with before. That said, the park had no qualms about creating a Resident Evil walk-through haunted house/maze last year that was intense enough that it was restricted to park visitors age 13 and up, so maybe they won’t feel the need to tone down Chainsaw Man’s edginess too much.

The Chainsaw Man attraction is scheduled to open this fall.

Source, top image: PR Times

