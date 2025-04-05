Castle and onsen towns affected as the Apple Orchard Railroad nears the end of the line.

The Konan Railway Owani Line in Aomori Prefecture is one of Japan’s most picturesque and unique transport routes, with two-car trains running through apple trees along the 13.9-kilometre (8.6-mile) journey, earning it the beautiful moniker “Apple Orchard Railroad“.

Now, over 70 years after the route was established in 1952, the Apple Orchard Railroad is at the end of its life, with the operator, Konan Railway, announcing that the line will be abolished at the end of fiscal 2027. Konan cites rising electricity prices, repair costs due to a derailment accident, and the coronavirus pandemic as contributing factors in making the decision. In addition, low birthrates in the region and an ageing population — the railway serviced around 390 million passengers at its peak in 1974, but in the 2023 fiscal year those numbers had fallen to about 27 million — meant the service was now running in the red.

▼ The 35-minute route runs between Chuo Hirosaki Station (below) and Owani Station in Owani, an onsen town.

Though it would’ve been in the best financial interests of the company to cease operations in 2024, it decided to keep the line running for several more years, out of consideration for residents, despite operating at a deficit. Although the prefecture says it will work with municipalities along the 14-station route to secure transportation for commuters, the closure will inevitably have a negative impact on the local economy and hinder efforts to attract tourists.

▼ So we decided to do what we could to support the region, by visiting Chuo Hirosaki and spending some of our yen in the area.

Chuo Hirosaki Station is located about 1.5 kilometres, or 15 minutes by foot, from JR Hirosaki Station.

▼ It’s about 5 minutes from Nakasan Hirosaki, a landmark of the city.

There are a number of interesting sights along the route, including a retro clock shop with a cute green-and-red roof and weather vane.

Upon arriving at the station building, you’ll be met by a sweet signboard that reads “中央弘前駅” (“Chuo Hirosaki Station”). The green and red apples, once part of an initiative to increase apple art in the city, help fly the flag for Aomori Prefecture’s respected specialty produce, while the large apple on the end reads “りんご畑鉄道” (“Apple Orchard Railway”).

Stepping inside will give you the choice of either proceeding to the station platform or a path to the Hirosaki Museum of Contemporary Art.

According to station staff, it’s fine to proceed through this thoroughfare without a train ticket if you’re visiting the museum, so that’s what we decided to do, after stopping to soak up the retro ambience.

In the station’s waiting room, you’ll find an old oil heater, a common feature in snowy regions, where commuters can warm their hands and feet while waiting for their train.

▼ There’s roughly one train an hour, with two in the hour of 8 on weekday mornings.

The charm of the rural station is felt in the hand-knitted cushions on the seats, showing the care given to keeping customers, and their rears, warm and comfortable.

Hirosaki is famous for Neputa, fan-shaped floats that are paraded at its summer Neputa Festival, and the station building helps to promote them with “Neputa-e”, or Neputa pictures, in the advertising space.

In 2002, this station was given a spot in the “100 Stations of Tohoku“, a list that promotes those with a unique charm. It won high praise for being a “summer-friendly” station, as it enjoys a cool breeze from the nearby Tsuchibuchi River, and it’s also the closest station to Hirosaki Park, which is home to the city’s castle. Hirosaki Park is famous for being one of the “Nihon Sandai Zakura no Meisho” (“Three Great Cherry Blossom spots of Japan“), alongside Takato Castle Ruins Park in Nagano Prefecture, and Mt Yoshino in Nara Prefecture.

The station’s proximity to the park made it particularly popular during cherry blossom season, so now sakura sightseers commuting by train will have to walk an extra 16 minutes to Hirosaki Station, which is a 30-minute walk from the park.

▼ What will happen to this oversized apple crate when Chuo Hirosaki closes?

Pondering the future of the station and the locals who grew up using it, we ventured outside to use the passage that takes you to the museum.

Like many rural stations, there are no turnstiles here, but there is a ticket machine for those travelling by train.



Outside, the covered walkway acts as another reminder of the station’s snowy climes, protecting people from the elements as they head up the stairs and then to either the platform…

▼ …or the passage to the museum.

The walkway feels like a secret passage, and the sense of adventure is enhanced by the giant kokeshi dolls lined up on the platform.

Looking over our shoulder, we bid a sad farewell to the station that serviced so many passengers throughout the years, and headed over to the museum, where we enjoyed the snowy landscape.

This is definitely the road less travelled, with no other tourists in sight. Sadly, that’s a big part of the reason why the train line will soon cease to exist, so if you’re looking for an off-the-beaten path tourist spot, you might want to consider adding Hirosaki and the Apple Orchard Railway to your itinerary before the trains stop running in 2027. And if you’re wondering how to get to Hirosaki, this overnight highway bus will get you there from Tokyo overnight.

