Ever wanted to try all those mysterious Japanese frozen foods? Well, now you can!

We’ve seen a lot of unusual restaurants pop up in Tokyo in our time, but this latest pop-up in Tokyo’s otaku mecca of Akihabara is one that’s definitely up there with the most unusual of them all.

That’s because the menu here consists solely of frozen food, and diners are able to help themselves to as many of the items as they like from the freezers located in the restaurant.

How will diners eat the frozen food? Well, the answer to that is hinted in the name of the restaurant, which is called the “Chin! Suru Restaurant“. In Japan, “chin” is onomatopoeia for the sound a microwave makes when food has finished heating, and by tacking the verb “suru” (“to do”) at the end of it, “Chin! Suru” is an expression that describes the action of heating something up in the microwave.

▼ The restaurant is decked out with seating, freezers, and microwaves.

Not only is this a novel way to introduce diners to a wide range of frozen food items they may never otherwise try, it’s also a clever way to introduce them to different microwave models, which they can use firsthand to see exactly how they work.

▼ This news report shows what customers can expect to find when they visit the restaurant.

As the clip above shows, it’s not just unlimited frozen food that diners can enjoy, but unlimited ice creams as well. There are two plans available for diners — a lunchtime plan which costs 1,500 yen (US$10.26) per adult for 90 minutes between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and a dinnertime plan, which costs 2,500 yen per person for 120 minutes, between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Junior and senior high school students pay half the adult prices, while children younger than elementary school age eat for free, and there are additional (unfrozen) alcohol for adults and soft drinks available, with prices starting at 150 yen.

The Chin! Suru Restaurant is only open for a limited time, from 8-23 October so you’ll want to get in quick to take advantage of this amazing deal. It’s a great way to try Japanese frozen foods that you would otherwise be unable to try while visiting Japan, plus you get to feast on over 50 types of ice creams, so here’s hoping it finds a permanent home in Tokyo in future!

Restaurant information

Chin! Suru Restaurant / チン！するレストラン

Address: Tokyo-to, Chiyoda-ku, Kanda Kanda Hanaokacho 1-1, Yodobashi Akiba 8F Restaurant Quarter Eat-In Space

東京都千代田区神田花岡町1-1 ヨドバシAkiba 8Fレストラン街 イートインスペース

Open 11:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. (last orders 8:00 p.m.)

Restaurant will close at 7:30 p.m. on the last day, with last orders at 6:30 p.m.

Website

Source: PR Times, Nippon Access

Images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!