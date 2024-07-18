”It was like raiders had come through.”

Our ace reporter Mr. Sato is a pretty upbeat, positive-minded kind of guy. So it’s not like he wants to live his life in a merciless, might-makes-right post-apocalyptic society…but he would like to visit one from time to time, as evidenced by his game play times on Steam.

Mr. Sato recently hit 431.2 hours on Fallout 4, the most recent full numbered installment in developer Bethesda Softwork’s nuclear wasteland-set series. So he was very excited to hear that a special Fallout pop-up store is now open in Tokyo, hosted by the Ikebukuro branch of department store Parco.

Looking over the list of merch being offered, he quickly selected the first purchase he wanted to make, a Nuka Victory T-shirt, celebrating the in-game cola brand, for 4,620 yen (US$28.90).

But just because Mr. Sato was excited to go to the Fallout store didn’t mean he had time in his schedule to visit on opening day, July 12. Still, he was able to clear out some time on July 16 to head over, and he figured that visiting on a Tuesday morning would mean smaller crowds and easier browsing.

The pop-up store is located on the sixth floor of the Ikebukuro Parco Main Building, and it’s easy to tell when you’re in the right place. Standing tall and proud at the front of the store is a human-size statue of Fallout’s iconic Vault Boy, in his Vault Boy 76 guise.

Vault Boy shows up as a standee too, offering his customary optimistic encouragement.

And just as Mr. Sato had hoped, there were no massive crowds to fight before noon on a weekday. Actually, the place almost seemed too quiet. Were there simply not enough Fallout fans for the game to have its own pop-up store?

Nope! As Mr. Sato went to check what was in stock, he got all the proof he needed that the Fallout pop-up store has been a success, because just about every single item was sold out! It was like a pack of wasteland raiders had come through and picked the place clean. There was only one Fallout item still in in-store inventory, a 12,100-yen Brotherhood of Steel pullover parka, which is kind of a tough sell with Tokyo smack dab in the middle of a heat wave.

Thankfully, there is a restock coming sometime soon, as the Fallout pop-up store is running all the way until August 4, and there are also a limited number of items available through the Infolens Geek Shop online store.

Still, Mr. Sato didn’t want to go home empty-handed, and since the Fallout store has some other Bethesda merch as well, we picked up a Starfield T-shirt with the emblem of stalwart space exploration organization Constellation on it.

As for that Nuka Victory shirt, though, he’s going to have to make a return trip, so he’ll be watching the Infolens Geek Shop Twitter for accountments of if/when it’s getting restocked.

