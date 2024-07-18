Exclusive Omotesando flavors on offer at special shake shop.

Domino’s Pizza is one of those special cases where a restaurant chain is so strongly associated with its flagship dish that you don’t even have to mention it. Tell someone “I had Domino’s yesterday” and they’ll assume you ate pizza, even if you never say the word.

But right now there’s a Domino’s chain in Tokyo that doesn’t serve even a single slice of pizza. Instead this branch is all about milkshakes!

Domino’s Shake Stand Omotesando opened on Tuesday in Tokyo’s trendy Omotesando neighborhood. Unlike the similarly named Shake Shack, which is in actuality a hamburger joint that also serves shakes, Domino’s Shake Stand Omotesando is dedicated to milkshakes only, with a whopping 21 different flavors on offer.

Domino’s Pizza Japan has actually been in the shake business for a while, first putting them on their menu in 2019 and selling over six million since their debut. Made with milk and ice cream, but with no water added, Domino’s boasts that they maintain their rich, sweet flavor from the first drop to the last, no matter how slowly you may be savoring each sip.

In addition to the standard shake lineup available at regular Domino’s Pizza Japan branches, Domino’s Shake Stand Omotesando is offering four exclusive “Omotesando Shake” flavors: Creamy Matcha, Fresh Peach, Rich Espresso, and Summer Lemon (pictured clockwise from top left in the above photo).

Domino’s Shake Stand Omotesando is also getting a flying start on serving a trio of special “summer shakes,” cassis (black currant), apple, and mango, the last of which has sliced fruit mixed in with its whipped cream topping, before their arrival at other Domino’s branches.

The all-shake Domino’s shop is a pop-up affair that’s celebrating the official renaming of the chain’s dessert drinks from “Premium Shakes” to “Domino’s Shakes,” though with the summer-shake flavors priced at 790 yen [US$4.95] and the Omotesando flavors at 690 these are still being positioned as a bit of an affordable luxury to treat yourself to. Domino’s Shake Stand Omotesando will be open until July 21, but at least the summer shakes will be going on sale at regular Domino’s location from July 22. The future fate of the Omotesando Shake flavors is unknown, but this being Japan, it seems like it’ll only be a matter of time until at least the matcha shake joins the regular menu.

