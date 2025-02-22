New collection brings the cute to this Japanese convenience store chain for a limited time.

On 22 February, roughly a week after the date when humans show their affection for each other on Valentine’s Day, humans get to show their affection for felines, on Cat Day. So-called due to the way “two” (“ni” in Japanese) sounds like “nyan” (“meow”), this is a day to celebrate the kitties of the world, and Family Mart is going big with the celebrations this year, giving us a huge collection of cat-themed sweets under the meow-like “Family Nyart” banner.

Our cat-loving reporter K. Masami was quick to get in on the celebrations, heading down to her nearest Family Mart to pick up some treats when they were released on 18 February. The first sweet to catch her eye was the “Kuroneko to Shironeko Biscuit Sand” (“Black Cat and White Cat Biscuit Sandwich”), which retails for 258 yen (US$1.72).

▼ This cute treat has been produced in collaboration with top Japanese delivery company Yamato Transport, which also goes by the name Kuroneko (“Black Cat“) due to its distinctive logo.

This biscuit gives you two cats for the price of one, with one side featuring a dark cat and the other white.

As soon as Masami opened the package, one of her own cats sidled up for a sniff before looking up at her with an expression that seemed to say, “This is a good biscuit sandwich“.

Her lighter-coloured kitty showed interest in the white cat, raising Masami’s expectations for the sweet.

Slicing it in half, Masami could see a very impressive cross-section that was thick with chocolate cream.

The cream was rich and smooth while the biscuits were crunchy yet moist, delivering just the right balance of texture and sweetness that was even more delicious when paired with a side of hot tea.

It was an outstanding treat, making her excited for her next three purchases — the Nikukyuu Sweet Potato (190 yen), the “Nyantomo Oishii Cheesecake” (“Incredibly Delicious Cheesecake” [248 yen]), and “Torokeru Koucha Cookie Earl Grey & Milk” (“Melting Tea Cookie Earl Grey & Milk” [130 yen]).

The sweet potato was absolutely gorgeous to look at , delivering moist and chewy bites of high-quality sweetness.

▼ And yes, kitty-approved.

The cookie was crunchy and strong on notes of earl grey tea, but for Masami, the standout winner out of everything she tried was the Black Cat and White Cat Biscuit Sandwich.

So if you’re a calorie-conscious cat lover, this is the treat to indulge in. If you’re happy to throw caution to the wind, though, there are 20 other items in the Cat Day lineup, including a handful of goods like tote bags, pouches and a hand soap that’ll drive your cat wild.

The campaign only runs for a limited time from 18 February to 11 March, so now’s the time to prowl around Family Mart and pick up your favourites.

