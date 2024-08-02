Set includes a specially made box of Holbein paints containing colours used by the director.

Tokyo’s Ghibli Museum is a haven for fans and artists alike, with loads of colourful details and whimsical objects waiting to be discovered. In the gift shop is another exciting discovery, and it’s one that artists will want to keep an eye out for, as it’s the Ghibli Museum Watercolour Set.

This set has been carefully thought out to include everything an aspiring Ghibli artist would need to create a watercolour masterpiece, and it’s so compact you can easily use it outdoors.

▼ The set includes a F0-Homo Drawing Book…

▼ …a 2B Mitsubishi Uni series pencil, a pencil sharpener, and a brush…

▼ …a palette that holds 18 colours…

▼ …a leaflet with instructions and drawings by Miyazaki on how to use the set…

▼ …and a cute drawstring bag to hold it all in.

The biggest draw of all is the box of 24 Holbein watercolours, which is exclusive to this set. Unlike other Holbein watercolours on the market, this one contains paints personally chosen by Miyazaki himself, to match the colours he chooses to use in his works.

The specific colours in the set, as chosen by Miyazaki, are:

Crimson Lake

Opera

Vermillion Hue

Yellow-Ochre

Permanent Yellow Lemon

Permanent Yellow Deep

Permanent Yellow Orange

Orange Grey

Viridian Hue

Permanent Green No.1

Cadmium Green Deep

Bamboo Green

Cobalt Blue Hue

Cerulean Blue

Ultramarine Deep

Compose Blue

Prussian Blue

Lavender

Bright Violet

Light Red

Burnt Umber

Burnt Sienna

Davy’s Grey

Ivory Black

▼ With the choice of colours taken care of by the master artist, it’s never been easier to create your own artworks with a Ghibli-like feel.

And if you need any more inspiration, there’s a “Tegaki, Hirameki, Omoitsuki” (“Hand-drawn, Insights, Ideas”) booklet sold separately for 600 yen. Originally released to coincide with the exhibition of the same name, which was held at the museum in 2019, the booklet contains sketches, ideas and suggestions from Miyazaki that were made during the creation of the museum and its permanent exhibits.

▼ Another neat option for artists is the Ghibli Museum sketchbook (1,650 yen).

The 25-sheet sketchbook measures 21.5 x 16 centimetres (8.5 x 6.3 inches) and is made by the long-established bookbinding company Misuzudo.

▼ Fans of the Ghibli Museum will recognise the cover, as it resembles the front of the building.

With so many beautiful products available, the Ghibli Museum shop has everything an artist needs to create their own Ghibli-inspired artworks. While these products were previously only available at the store inside the museum, which requires a pre-purchased ticket to get in, they’re now available at the museum’s online store for the first time, making it easier than ever to try your hand at drawing!

Source: Ghibli Museum Shop

Top image: Ghibli Museum Shop

Insert images: Ghibli Museum Shop (1, 2, 3, 4)

