Film characters in an egg carton make this one of the studio’s most unusual releases of the year.

Studio Ghibli’s animated feature films have long become famous around the globe, but diehard fans of the studio will know some the most magical storylines can be found in the short films screened exclusively at the Ghibli Museum, and more recently Ghibli Park.

With the roster of shorts changing monthly, in October the Ghibli Museum is screening Mr Dough and the Egg Princess, known as Pandane to Tamago Hime in Japanese. This 12-minute anime, written and directed by Ghibli director and co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, first premiered in 2010 and tells the story of the Egg Princess’ escape from the witch Baba Yaga, with the assistance of Mr Dough.

When the film made its debut, a special set of egg-shaped magnets was produced to help celebrate the release, and now, fifteen years later, that same set is making its return to the delight of Ghibli fans around the nation.

▼ The Egg Princess can be seen on the egg carton.

Open the carton and you’ll find four of the characters from the film.

▼ There’s the Egg Princess…

▼ …the King…

▼…the Queen…

▼…and a Small Egg Soldier.

▼ The gorgeous, colourful details are faithful to the characters seen in the movie.

This regal cluster of magnetic eggs looks like it might weigh a lot, but each magnet is in the ballpark of 52-57 grams (1.83-2.01 ounces).

That means they’re the perfect weight for holding notes and keeping things cute and tidy on magnetic surfaces like your fridge and freezer.

Whether you use them on your fridge or keep them in the carton for display purposes, your heart will be filled with joy every time you glance at them.

▼ An incredibly creative way to serve up the beloved egg characters from the short film.

The four-piece magnet collection retails for 4,400 yen (US$29.37) and can be purchased at the Mamma Aiuto! store online and inside the Ghibli Museum for a limited time.

Source, images: Ghibli Museum Shop

