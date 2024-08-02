Will the real slim and shady parasol please stand up?

With the summer temperatures constantly at life-endangering levels, many people are turning to parasols for relief from the scorching sun. In the midst of this rising demand came Protect U, a parasol that has been making waves online with repeated praise from influencers for its sun-blocking power at a very low price.

More specifically, it boasts a UV cut rate of over 99.9 percent, a shading rate of over 99.9 percent, and a heat blocking rate of 46 percent, which their sign seems to translate as a reduction of 13.7 degrees Celsius (24.7 degrees Fahrenheit) in temperature. And all this can be yours for 1,760 yen (US$11.75) after tax.

For comparison’s sake, parasol brands such as Ashiya Rosa Blanc and Sun Barrier 100, which provide 100 percent shading, tend to cost upwards of 10,000 yen. Even lower-end parasols that boast total shading like those by Wpc cost around 6,000 yen. So, even if Protect U can do half of what it claims, it’s still a fairly good product for its price.

According to influencers online, it does what it says, with some claiming “it actually feels kind of cold when I use it” and “it’s pitch black under the parasol.” That all sounds a little too good to be true though, so our reporter Mariko Ohanabatake went to Sugi Drugstore to buy one and try it out.

Mariko already owns a UVO parasol by Wpc that cost her about 6,000 yen, so she first compared the Protect U with that.

▼ Protect U (left), UVO (right)

The Protect U was smaller with a smaller diameter and handle that was 50 centimeters (20 inches) compared to the UVO’s 64-centimeter (25-inch) diameter. UVO’s canopy had eight ribs compared to Protect U’s six ribs, making the latter more compact in all aspects.

The fabric of the Protect U parasol was thin and in Mariko’s case came out very wrinkled. She wasn’t impressed with how it looked, but it might be okay for those who value function over fashion.

▼ Protect U (inside)

▼ Protect U (outside)

The fabric of the UVO was much more taught and gave a neat impression overall.

▼ UVO (inside)

▼ UVO (outside)

The trade-off for this, however, is that Protect U is quite light at only 132 grams (4.7 ounces). That works out to be a big plus when carrying it around, both in use or in a bag.

UVO, on the other hand, was nearly twice as heavy at 250 grams (8.8 ounces) and also didn’t fold up. It was sturdier as a result, though.

These are all important factors, but they’re meaningless if Protect U can’t do what it claims in the field. So, Mariko took it out for a stroll in 35-degree Celsius (95-degree Fahrenheit) Tokyo weather while looking for a quiet spot to watch the Sumida fireworks festival.

It did block out a lot of the blazing sunlight, but it wasn’t “pitch black” as some online might have you believe. Still, it did the job and while the diameter was smaller, it was enough to cover her head. Some might even consider this a plus since parasols are sometimes considered a nuisance to others on crowded streets and a narrower one might be less likely to bother others.

As for making things cooler, Mariko was absolutely not “actually feeling kind of cold” nor did it feel 13 degrees cooler. That’s not to say Protect U is lying. It probably lowers the heat from the direct sunlight by that much, but it can’t really do anything about the heat radiating from the asphalt and concrete or the intense humidity that prevents her body from cooling down properly.

Mariko was also hit with a regular afternoon shower during her walk. Luckily, Protect U also works as a rain umbrella, but due to its smaller size, it probably wouldn’t hold up well against one of Tokyo’s fiercer guerrilla storms.

In conclusion, Protect U is a really good parasol for its price, but Mariko was ultimately left feeling let down due to the misleading ways it’s being promoted. These tactics make her wary of any product that’s heavily endorsed by influencers who are probably trying to create a buzz for affiliate marketing purposes.

Shady business practices simply have no place in the business of shade.

Photos ©SoraNews24

