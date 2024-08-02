We get a taste of the new pizzas before the official release.

On 9 August, Domino’s will release a new range of Cheeseburger Pizzas, following on from the success of its Big Dac Burger Pizza, which graced the menu for a limited time last year. This time, there are two varieties to choose from — chicken or beef — and as each one is available in the Quattro style, which contains four different toppings, there are a total of eight new flavours to tantalise the taste buds.

▼ Cheese Chicken Burger Quattro (left) and Cheeseburger Quattro (right)

Image: Press release

Domino’s says it’s keen to get into the burger game after one survey revealed that out of 1,500 respondents, over 83 percent were burger fans. Our reporter P.K. Sanjun happens to be a fan of both burgers and pizza, so when he was invited to a tasting event held prior to the official release, he jumped at the opportunity to attend, and he requested the Cheeseburger Quattro after staff told him:

“If you close your eyes and eat the Cheeseburger Pizza slice, it really tastes like a cheeseburger!”

Excited to find out if there was any truth to the claim, P.K. took his sample-size pizza to one side for a tasting. Lifting the lid on his box revealed the following four toppings: Cheeseburger Pizza, Teriyaki Burger Pizza, Double Cheddar Burger Pizza, and Bacon Burger Pizza.

There were two slices of each flavour, and every slice contained pieces of ground beef patty, which immediately impressed P.K. It wasn’t long before he found his hand instantly reaching for a slice of the highly praised Cheeseburger Pizza, so he closed his eyes and took a big bite.

▼ Does it taste like a cheeseburger?

▼ OH. MY. GOD.

P.K. isn’t usually lost for words, but on this occasion, he found himself unable to speak. It tasted so much like a cheeseburger that it surprised him, and he says it’s largely due to the beef patty pieces, which, if he’s being honest, tasted exactly like a McDonald’s patty.

▼ So what about the other slices?

Well, to put it bluntly, they weren’t as burger-like as the Cheeseburger slices, but that’s to be expected, given that they aren’t conventional burger ingredients. Sure, they were tasty, but they just didn’t have the same wow factor as the first slice he tasted, which, thanks to the addition of ketchup, pickles, and cheddar cheese, made it taste just like a McDonald’s cheeseburger.

▼ The Quattro toppings can be ordered individually, so if you’re a cheeseburger fan, P.K. recommends requesting the Cheeseburger Pizza on its own.

As for the Cheese Chicken Burger Pizza, which P.K. also tried, it too was a delicious combination, but he needed to stretch the imagination a bit more to get the chicken burger feel, seeing as he mostly orders beef burgers.

Every slice he tried was tasty, but P.K. was totally won over by the Cheeseburger Pizza, which he says every burger lover ought to try at least once, maybe with one of the chain’s new shakes on the side.

The burger pizzas will be available at Domino’s branches nationwide from 9 August to 13 October.

