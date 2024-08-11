A tasty way to travel on the bullet train.

When you’re about to hop on the Shinkansen at Shin-Osaka Station in Japan, it can be hard to resist the urge to buy something to eat for the journey, even if you’ve just had a full meal. For those times, our Osaka-born reporter Marie Morimoto recommends grabbing yourself the famous Beef Cutlet Sandwich from Yokoo, which is conveniently located in the food court next to the waiting room near Shinkansen platforms 25 and 26.

The Osaka Noren Meguri food court is filled with lots of great options for those wanting to pick up a last-minute local specialty before heading out of town, but Marie recommends making a beeline for Yokoo at the back left.

▼ Yokoo is famous for its beef cutlet sandwich, which is more luxurious than most.

Marie recommends the small-sized “Gyu Katsu Sando” (“Beef Katsu Sandwich”), which is conveniently cut into four and priced at 1,180 yen (US$8.04).

Vendors here know that speed is a priority for customers, and every time Marie has stopped by Yokoo, she’s received her sandwich around three seconds after ordering it. That’s what happened again on this occasion, with the staff member simply grabbing a pack from right next to the counter, before swiftly placing it into a bag and handing it to her.

As the store’s most popular item, these packs are always on standby and ready to go so you don’t have to worry about missing your train. Once you take your seat on board, you get to bask in the glow of knowing you’ve just purchased one of the city’s best sandwiches.

▼ Marie also recommends grabbing a mixed juice, another famous Osaka specialty, to go with it.

You’d be hard pressed to find a meatier sandwich anywhere, and though each portion works out to be 295 yen, the size and quality make it so worth it.

Each chunk of meat is incredibly soft and juicy, contrasting beautifully with the crunchy fried exterior, sweet sauce, and pillowy soft bread.

Adding the included mustard helps to enhance the flavour of the meat, creating another layer of deliciousness to the sandwich.

▼ Marie describes it as “the taste of happiness”, and it’s the perfect travel partner for a trip on the bullet train.

So next time you’re looking for something delicious to enjoy while gazing out at the scenery from the Shinkansen out of Osaka, be sure to keep Yokoo in mind. It’s fast, convenient, and oh-so-tasty, and a healthier alternative to the city’s jaw-dropping sumo cutlet sandwiches.

