Five new donuts for Appetite Autumn, but you can get your hands on them before summer’s end.

There’s no season that foodies in Japan love more than fall. Considered the time when all sorts of produce, fish, rice, and even certain types of sake are at their most delicious, the season is often called Shokuyoku no Aki, or “Appetite Autumn.”

And, of course, seasonal sweets are a big part of why so many people love autumn. That’s why every year Japan’s favorite donut chain, Mister Donut, rolls out a lineup of limited-time sweet potato donuts in for fall, and this year they’re adding another tantalizing fall flavor too.

This is Mister Donut’s sixth year of baking sweet potato (satsuma imo in Japanese) donuts, but they’re still striving to make them better than ever. The Satsuma Imo-do, as the sweet potato lineup is called, have actual sweet potato mixed into their dough, a blend of the prized extra-sweet Beni Haruka and Anno Imo varieties. This year, Mister Donut says they’ve adjusted the ratio between the two so that the sweet potato donuts aren’t just moist, but have a little stickiness to their texture too, like the sensation you get when biting into a sweet potato.

The most basic of the bunch is the 172-yen (US$1.15) Satsuma Imo-do Torori Mitsu Imo Mitsu, torori meaning melty or enticingly gooey, and mitsu imo another way to say “sweet potato” in Japanese). Coated in a sweet potato glaze, this is a very focused donut in terms of flavor.

If you want a little more flair, there’s the Satsuma Imo-do Salty Butter Cream (194 yen), which promises a pleasing subtle crunch from the salt plus a crisper one from the pieces of imo kenpi (sugar-coated fried sweet potato) sprinkled atop the cream ring…

…and rounding out the sweet potato trio is the Satsuma Imo-do Fragrant Brulee (194 yen), which seeks to combine the joys of donuts, sweet potatoes, and creme brulee with its caramelized sugar covering.

But sweet potatoes aren’t autumn’s only representative sweets flavor in Japan, so this year, for the first time, Mister Donut will be offering chestnut donuts too.

Called the Kuri-do series (from kuri, chestnut), these two donuts both look and taste the part. Above you can see the Kuri-do Waguri Whip, or Kuri-do Japanese Chestnut Whipped Crean (237 yen), which sports a chestnut-flavor glaze, golden chocolate sprinkles, and a filling of whipped cream mixed with chestnuts harvested in Kumamoto Prefecture.

And finally, there’s the Kuri-do Angel and Waguri An (237 yen), which has chestnut-flavor chocolate flakes on the outside and Kumamoto chestunuts, whipped cream, and anko (sweet bean paste) inside.

Though touted as part of Mister Donut’s fall menu, the sweet potato and chestnut donuts all go on sale August 28, and are schedule to be available until late October, provided supplies last that long.

Source, images: PR Times

