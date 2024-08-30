Pokémon donuts will continue to evolve in 2024.

In a country that’s as obsessed with food as Japan is, you don’t become the most successful brand in your segment of the market without being a step ahead of your rivals. Honestly, if we’re talking about the hyper-competitive desserts/sweets sector, a single step ahead probably isn’t enough to keep you on top, which would explain why Mister Donut is looking to stay two steps ahead.

Even before August had come to close, Mister Donut was already bringing out its new line of sweet potato donuts in order to get ahead of seasonal cravings, as sweet potatoes are one of Japanese confectioners’ favorite autumn muses. But just one day after the sweet potato donuts went on sale, Mister Donut is giving us yet another release to look forward to, with the official announcement that new Pokémon donuts are on the way!

Pokémon donuts have become an annual tradition at Mister Donut, usually going on sale in late fall or early December. This will be year seven for the collaboration, and the chain says that a series of Pokémon-themed sweets and exclusive merch will be showing up sequentially starting in the first half of November.

Mister Donut says that the Pikachu donut is definitely coming back this year, having gone through a remarkable reversal of fortunes and becoming a fan favorite after its first few batches were deemed too uncute to be allowed to exist. Each year also brings at least one new Pokémon donut though, such as 2023’s Psyduck…

…and 2022’s Jigglypuff.

Mister Donut hasn’t said who’ll be joining Pikachu this time around, but will be revealing more details once we get closer to the Pokémon donuts’ release.

