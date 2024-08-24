Fried chicken meets Japanese tradition with a new lineup, and there’s a sweet pie in the mix too.

Every year, people around Japan look forward to the autumn tradition of “Tsukimi” (“Moon-Viewing“), not only for the beauty of the autumn full moon at the centre of the event, which is set to occur this year on 17 September, but for all the limited-edition menu items that pop up at fast food chains.

One we eagerly await news of every year is the Tsukimi range from KFC, which not only gives us Tsukimi burgers, but a moon-viewing Twister and dessert too. It’s always one of the best moon-viewing ranges you’ll find in Japan at this time of year, so let’s take a look at what’s on offer, starting with…

▼ …the Torori Tsukimi Cheese Filet Burger (540 yen [US$3.72]).

“Torori” (“Melty“) is a word KFC commonly uses for its savoury Tsukimi items every year, due to the soft fried egg that creates a melty, creamy texture. “Tsukimi” is common parlance in the culinary world for meals containing egg as its round shape, particularly when fried, is said to resemble the moon. The Torori Tsukimi Cheese Filet Burger is a mainstay that returns due to popularity every year as the chain’s signature moon-viewing burger and it’s easy to see why, with the main components of runny egg, cheese and fried chicken creating a delicious taste and texture.

▼ Joining the signature burger is the Torori Tsukimi Japanese Katsu Gutakusan Burger (590 yen).

“Gutakusan” means “lots of ingredients” and in this burger that refers to the tartar sauce, which is said to draw inspiration from a variety of cuisines by containing over 10 different ingredients, including Japanese-style tartar sauce, carbonara-style sauce, and sukiyaki-style fillings. The volume is hearty as well, with 30 grams (1 ounce) of tartar sauce in each burger, adding melty flavour to the runny fried egg, teriyaki-glazed Japanese-style fried chicken cutlet and shredded cabbage.

▼ The Torori Tsukimi Twister (480 yen).

The KFC Twister is a popular alternative to burgers at any time of the year, but during Tsukimi season it becomes even more tempting, with a special teriyaki sauce and egg yolk sauce adding extra flavour to the “Colonel Krispy” chicken and fried egg.

▼ The Mochi Custard Tsukimi Pie (300 yen)

The final item in the lineup is a delicious pie that contains rich, melty custard cream and a chewy mochi (glutinous rice cake). This sweet treat is said to have a well-balanced flavour and texture, with the mochi specially developed through several prototypes to ensure its stays chewy and never goes hard, even after takeout. KFC says it’s particularly proud of the all-new pie, not only for how it tastes, but how it looks too.

It’s certainly a tasty new collection, and we can’t wait to try it when it’s released at KFC stores around Japan from 29 August. Stocks are limited, though, so you’ll want to get in quick to avoid missing out. If beef is more your thing, then you can always check out Yoshinoya’s new lineup of moon-viewing beef bowls.

Source, images: PR Times

