People who come to live in or visit Japan from other countries often have a humorous encounter with a Japanese person who informs them that “Japan has four seasons.” This often leaves the foreigner confused as to how to react to something that’s experienced in quite a few countries on Earth to some extent. It’s kind of like saying, “You know, in Japan we have both day and night!”

However, if someone were to casually bring up the fact that Japan has five seasons, I’d find myself suddenly more intrigued. And, for better or worse, that may soon be the case as a fifth season is gradually appearing in some settings.

Clothing companies are among the businesses most sensitive to seasonal changes and thus among the first to consider adopting widespread use of a five-season system. This fifth season is generally being called “Intense Heat” (“Mosho“). I imagine that’s a working title, but looking out the window, I’ll be damned if I can come up with a more appropriate name.

Traditionally, in the apparel industry, the four seasons are designated three calendar months each, with “Summer” being given July, August, and September. However, recently temperatures we tend to associate with summer are occurring before and after this period, so some companies have begun calling May, June, and July “Early Summer / Mid-Summer” while August and September are the “Intense Heat” months.

▼ Intense Heat is THE season for parasol fashion.

One such company, Sanyo Shokai, is currently operating in its first Intense Heat season. They made the switch after finding that last year, their sales of cooler-temperature Autumn fashions during August and September fell short of expectations.

Some Japanese readers of the news are already practicing telling people from other lands how many seasons there are in their country, while others feel five seasons is way too generous.

“There are five seasons in Japan.”

“Japan is the only country with five seasons.”

“I think a more accurate system is spring, summer, scorching, humid, fall, and winter.”

“The other day it was 35 degrees [Celsius] at 8 p.m. and it’s September…”

“A boutique near my station is already in fall mode, but I can’t even look at long sleeves.”

“I always have to go from shorts to winter clothing in about a day.”

“I can’t accept this. Vivaldi taught us that there are only four seasons.”

“I notice some companies are also turning the days of the week into Monday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Friday.”

“It’s really more like two seasons than four or five. Autumn’s only like four days long.”

I’m inclined to agree with that last comment, and in fact, rather than a five-season system, there are also some companies choosing to adopt a two-season release schedule of Winter and Summer. It sadly makes a lot of sense since I have a few thin, long-sleeve shirts in my closet that I’ve never used once because the periods when they could be worn seem to just fly by.

Another option would be to go way back to the old Chinese system of 24 seasons. It would probably be great for the fashion industry as we eagerly await what color is hot for keichitsu and if flared bottoms will make a comeback this kanro.

