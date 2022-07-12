Sailor Moon brought to life, and made brand-name.

First Anna Sui, then Samantha Group, and now an even bigger name in fashion? The collaborations in celebration of Sailor Moon’s 30th anniversary just keep coming. One of the most notable part of the celebrations was revealed on July 1, a pair of fuchsia “Crystal Boots” modeled after the pair Sailor Moon wears, designed by none other than Jimmy Choo. These knee-high boots are practically covered with Swarovski crystals, including some extra-large ones that make up Sailor Moon’s signature crescent moon at the top of the boot.

▼ Here they are in all their pretty, shiny glory.

The boots first went on display on July 1 at the newly opened Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Museum event in Tokyo’s Roppongi neighborhood, close to where the anime is originally set. While there is just one pair of the Jimmy Choo collab boots on display, it’s also possible to order them for yourself. Just don’t expect them to come cheap! One pair will run you 1,796,000 yen (US$13,196.66)–no, we didn’t add one too many zeroes–and they’re being sold in limited quantities.

Since the unveiling and press release about the fashionable footwear, netizens have been reacting to the boots:

“Holy crap! Sailor Moon Jimmy Choo Swarovski crystal boots.”

“Almost 2 million yen!? I guess Sailor Moon fans would pay that much…”

“The Jimmy Choo Sailor Moon boots are amazing! They’re a work of art! Not that I can buy them, though.”

Jimmy Choo’s creative director Sandra Choi was excited for the collaboration because the brand’s concept aligns with Sailor Moon’s sense of fantasy and femininity. When she watched Sailor Moon, she felt the characters’ fashion sense was a big part of their power and transformation process, so they were all on board when approached about the collaboration.

You can see the boots in person for yourself at the Sailor Moon Museum until December 30, 2022, so make your way over to Roppongi before the celebrations end!

Event information

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Museum / 美少女戦士セーラームーン ミュージアム

Venue: Roppongi Museum / 六本木ミュージアム

Address: Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Roppongi 5-6-20

東京都港区六本木5-6-20

Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (last entry at 5:30 p.m)

Closed September 5-9, November 7-11

Sources: PR Times, Twitter

Images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!