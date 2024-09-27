Straight from Tokyo Game Show 2024, this cute product is set to become a hit with Pokémon fans.

To truly immerse yourself in a character, you might be tempted to step into their shoes, but when it comes to electric Pokémon Pikachu, you’d be better off slipping into its pointy ears. Now there’s a way you can do just that, thanks to a new gaming headset from Japanese gaming peripheral company Hori.

▼ Designed to be used with the Nintendo Switch, this headset has loads of cute features that fans will love, starting with the soft, squishy ears.

Made from the same sort of material used to make plush toys, you’ll be tempted to squeeze your anime ears all day long, and if you choose to do that, you’ll be quite comfortable, with the mesh head cushion providing maximum comfort.

▼ In the ear cups, you’ll find another sweet surprise, with Pikachu hiding inside.

The headset has high sound insulation properties, and provides a secure fit that allows you to enjoy immersive game play for long periods of time.

Another neat feature is the unidirectional microphone that’s perfect for voice chats, with a flexible arm that can be adjusted to your desired position.

With volume controls and microphone on/off functions integrated into the ear cup, the headset is easy to operate and can be used with all voice chat compatible software.

Priced at 5,980 yen (US$41.40) the product is currently being exhibited at Tokyo Game Show 2024, which runs from 26-29 September, and it’ll be available to purchase from 5 December at electronics stores, the Hori website and online marketplaces such as Amazon and Rakuten.

Source, images: Hori

