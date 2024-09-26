And potato chip-flavored potato croquettes too!

One of our favorite guilty pleasures is hitting up our local convenience store for some fried chicken and potato chips, and if we’re being honest, it’s a combination so pleasurable that we don’t really feel that guilty about it. That’s especially so if we’re making that snack run at a branch of convenience store chain Lawson, whose Karaage-kun brand of bite-size boneless fried chicken morsels is especially delicious.

And now Lawson is set to help us multi-task our snacking with the release of potato chip-flavored fried chicken, the Karaage-kun Consomme Double Punch Flavor.

This limited-time flavor is actually a team-up between Lawson and Japanese potato chip maker Calbee, whose Consomme Double Punch potato chips have been one of Japan’s favorites since their debut in 1978. That means Lawson’s Karaage-kun, which is already juicy and flavorful in its standard version, gets a boost of powdered beef and onion consomme to make it super-savory.

Of course, if you’re combining your fried chicken and potato chips into one snack, that means more space in your stomach (and budget, as the Karaage-kun Consomme Double Punch is just 259 yen [US$1.85]). So if you’re a fan of the taste of Consomme Double Punch, might Lawson interest you in a Consomme Double Punch croquette (108 yen), made with Hokkaido mashed potato and Calbee’s chip seasoning?

Alternatively, there’s a Consomme Double Punch version of Ace Cook’s Super Cup series of instant yakisoba noodles (318 yen).

Lawson also recognizes, however, that sometimes when chip cravings hit, there’s just no substitute for the real deal, which is why they’re also stocking both a throwback version recreating the flavor of the original 1978 version of Calbee’s Consomme Double Punch chips as well as the recently reformulated new version, which ups the amount of beef flavor (both chips priced at 193 yen).

▼ 1978 version on the left, new version on the right

And in a totally logical promotion, if you purchase either the Consomme Double Punch fried chicken or croquettes before September 30, you receive a coupon, valid until October 7, for 20 yen off the chips.

▼ It’s a pretty safe bet that if you like one, you’ll like them all.

The whole lineup is on sale, and tempting us, now at Lawson branches nationwide.

Source: Lawson via Crank-in via Livedoor News via Otakomu

Images: Lawson

