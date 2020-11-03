The always delicious Karaage-kun combines with another of Japan’s favorite comfort foods for an irresistible offer.
Like any convenience store chain in Japan, there’s a lot of tasty stuff on the shelves at branches of Lawson. The most tempting treat, though, is up at the counter, where you’ll find the packs of Karaage-kun fried chicken.
The delicious bite-sized morsels are always available in both standard and spicy “Red” flavors, and there’s also a constantly changing selection of seasonal flavors too. And while we enjoyed both the Black Hole and Final Fantasy Limit Break Karaage-kun that were previously available, we’re extra excited for Lawson’s latest innovation: ramen-flavored fried chicken!
For this amazing crossover, Lawson is teaming up with popular ramen restaurant chain Korakuen. Specifically, the new 216-yen (US$2.05) Karaage-kun is modeled on the flavorful soy broth of Korakuen’s signature chuka soba-style ramen, which enhances the flavor of the noodle dish’s meat and vegetables, and also has a hint of menma (fermented bamboo shoots) for just the right touch of complexity.
The Korakuen ramen Karaage-kun is just one part of the team-up between the two companies, which will also see Korakuen ramen and stir-fry side dishes available in Lawson’s pre-made food corner. There’re even Korakuen ramen-flavored potato chips on the way as part of a tri-team effort with Japanese chip master Calbee for 168 yen.
Korakuen Karaage-kun is on sale now, and the ramen chips arrive on December 15, just in time to make Christmas especially merry.
Source: PR Times via Iza via Livedoor News via Otakomu
Top image ©SoraNews24
Insert images: PR Times
● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
Follow Casey on Twitter for more reasons Japanese convenience stores are awesome.
Leave a Reply