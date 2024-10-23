This budget-friendly capsule hotel puts you right in the heart of Kanazawa.

Traveling around Japan can get pretty pricey, especially if you’re taking the bullet train. However, one great way to keep those pesky costs down is by being selective with your accommodations. Modern capsule hotels offer a comfortable night’s sleep at a reasonable price, as our Japanese-language reporter Masanuki Sunakoma discovered on his recent trip to Kanazawa in Ishikawa Prefecture.

After a long day soaking in the captivating sights of Kanazawa, Masanuki was craving a fluffy bed in which to stretch out and sleep, particularly after a night spent on a night bus. A quick search led him to Kanazawa Capsule Hotel Musashimachi, just over a 10-minute walk from the station and conveniently close to Kanazawa’s many attractions.

One highlight was its proximity to Omicho Market, a fantastic indoor market brimming with fresh food and local dishes—perfect for grabbing all of your meals. There’s also the nearby department store Kanazawa M’ZA, featuring a selection of eateries for visitors to enjoy.

At Kanazawa Capsule Hotel Musashimachi, there are separate floors for men and women, with prices starting at around 2,000 yen (about US$13.25) per person per night. Discounts are available if you book in advance!

Upon checking in, Masanuki received lounge wear, large and small towels, and a bath mat. He noticed that the first floor had a shared lounge—ideal for meeting people or planning the next day with friends. Spaces like this keep chatter to a minimum in the capsule rooms, ensuring everyone gets a good night’s sleep.

His first stop was the sixth floor, home to lockers, showers, and laundry facilities. He was impressed by how clean and well-maintained everything was.

Opened in 2017, the hotel boasts a clean, modern design that makes guests feel right at home.

Exhausted after his long day, Masanuki stretched out onto his bed around 10 p.m. and was asleep almost instantly.

Although check-out is up until 10 a.m., he left around 6:30 a.m. to catch his train back to Tokyo. He was greeted by the breathtaking sight of Kanazawa station illuminated by the morning sun.

Whether you find yourself in Kanazawa for business or leisure, Kanazawa Capsule Hotel Musashimachi is an ideal base, just a short walk from both the station and the main tourist attractions. If you can’t make it to Kanazawa but still want the capsule hotel experience, consider Kyoto’s all-you-can-drink alcohol capsule hotel or Tokyo’s unusual fusion of internet cafe and capsule hotel.

Kanazawa Capsule Hotel Musashimachi / 金沢カプセルホテル 武蔵町

Address: Ishikawa-ken, Kanazawa-shi, Musashimachi 1-17

石川県金沢市武蔵町1-17

