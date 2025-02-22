

You don’t need millions of dollars to head to the final frontier.

Space. The infinite unknown. It holds so many mysteries just waiting to be discovered. For many, the dream of blasting off to the stars and gazing at Earth from afar remains simply a dream. While space tourism may arise in future, it’ll likely be wildly expensive for most people. However, what if there was a way to experience sleeping in a space pod for a fraction of the cost?

Hotel Galaxy Pod, a capsule hotel in Koshigaya, Saitama, is just a one-hour train ride from Shinjuku Station. Who would have thought that the galaxy was not so far, far away after all?

Located just a stone’s throw away from the west exit of Kita-Koshigaya Station on the Tobu Skytree line, the hotel offers great access into central Tokyo.

The surroundings are quite relaxed and have more of a retro vibe, making the presence of a pseudo-spaceship nestled on the fourth floor of an unassuming building even more unexpected.

Walking through the door, you’re greeted by…no one? Obviously, there’s no need for receptionists in space. The entire check-in process can be done by yourself, and if you happen to have pre-registered your information, you only need to scan a QR code.

There’s also lounge wear available for free rental and some basic amenities are provided within the capsule itself, with additional items available for purchase.

▼ Large and small towels, a toothbrush set, and a razor are all provided for free

Stepping into the cosmos, you will discover a small room packed with capsules that look fit for space-faring.

Unlike most modern hotels with two-tier capsules, these are only single-level beds, so they feel a little more spacious than usual.

Opening up the door to the capsule, you will discover the inside is next-level futuristic, complete with a control panel that allows you to change the lighting between five different colors.

Who knows? If you get lucky with your button presses, you might find yourself hurtling towards a place where no man has gone before. If you ever dreamed of being an astronaut as a kid, this might just scratch that itch.

It even comes with a solid door, granting a much greater sense of privacy compared to the usual curtain that most capsule hotels have.

Being a fairly small room, with limited possible occupants, it stays relatively quiet. Comparing it to some other hotels, you wouldn’t feel strange for thinking that it’s emulating the silence of outer space.

What’s even better is that this cosmic adventure is not just for the solo male traveler, with women-only capsules, and double rooms to share with a friend or partner available.

If there’s one thing that is highly illogical, breaking the space-age immersion, it would have to be the shower rooms. While spotless and fully functioning, they’re just begging to be transformed into some futuristic cleansing pods, instead of standard showers.

▼ The shared space similarly shows infinite makeover potential

Hang-ups about the shower aside, if you love capsule hotels and want one with a unique twist, you can’t go wrong with Hotel Galaxy Pod. A one-night stay is typically from 3,980 yen (US$26.21), but if you’re lucky, you might be able to snag a last-minute deal for as low as 2,980 yen. Given the cost of upkeep and limited guest capacity, it’s unlikely that these hotels will be popping up all around the place. So, Hotel Galaxy Pod may not be the first place on your Japan itinerary, but it’s definitely a spot worth visiting, even for just a night or two.

Hotel information

Hotel Galaxy Pod

Address: Saitama-ken, Koshigaya-shi, Kita Koshigaya 4-21-7 Kisaku-biru 4F

埼玉県越谷市北越谷4-21-7 喜作ビル4F

Open 4:00 p.m.-10:00 a.m.

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

