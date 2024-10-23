Puppy pies are waiting to take you on a taste adventure.

It’s all about pups and pies at McDonald’s in Japan right now, because the chain recently released a duo of Sankaku (Triangle) Choco Pies with cute Shiba Inu dogs on the packaging. While the triangle pies have been making limited-time appearances on the menu over the years, this is the first time for them to be served up in such cute boxes so customers have been extra hungry for them.

Our own reporter Haruka Takagi couldn’t resist the charms of the Shiba Inu pair, so she stopped by McDonald’s to try them. This was a big event for Haruka because she’s one of the few people she knows who hasn’t ever eaten a triangle pie before, so she decided to go all out by making a meal of them.

▼ With 1,000 yen (US$6.63) in her pocket, this is what she ordered.

Haruka usually only eats burger sets at McDonald’s, so this was a whole new experience for her. With her favourite Big Mac burger set costing 750 yen, she wouldn’t have been able to afford both pies — the chocolate pie costs 160 yen and the sweet potato and caramel pie costs 180 yen — so after some creative thinking and advice from friends, she decided this would be the best way to try the pies while eating a substantial lunch that would keep her full for the rest of the working day.

Luckily for her, she had some coupons on hand to help her get even more for her yen, so she was able to pick up the following:

▼ Large fries — 280 yen (coupon price)

▼ And a five-pack of Chicken nuggets — 240 yen (coupon price).

▼ The BBQ sauce that she chose with the nuggets was a good accompaniment for the fries as well.

▼ It didn’t take long for her to finish the savoury items on her tray, especially with a small-sized Coke Zero (120 yen) to help wash them down.

Now it was time for Haruka to get her first taste of the pies, starting with the chocolate flavour, which she was able to purchase for 150 yen with a coupon.

The pie was beautifully crisp, and though her first bite didn’t get her close enough to the cream centre, she was able to taste a strong flavour of cocoa in the dough.

She was immediately impressed by the attention to detail in both the taste and texture of the pie, and her feelings intensified after she got to try the warm cream. It was smooth and sweet, but with a slightly bitter taste that gave it a richness and sense of quality that she wasn’t expecting. There were even fine almonds in the mix, providing a pleasant crunch to contrast with the smoothness of the cream and the crispiness of the dough.

▼ Haruka says the quality of this chocolate pie is amazing.

▼ The sweet potato and caramel pie was also a steal, at 170 yen with a coupon.

The moment she bit into this one, her ears tingled at the pleasant crispy sound before her taste buds signalled that this was another impressive offering. When the sweet potato centre squirted into her mouth, she was immediately besotted with the seasonal flavour, which was made even more delicious with the addition of chocolate and crunchy caramel-flavoured corn pieces.

If you were keeping an eye on the bill, Haruka was able to walk away from this delicious meal with change in her pocket, as it came to a total of 960 yen. Feeling happy and satiated, Haruka highly recommends this selection of menu items for a cute and hearty meal any day of the week, but the pies will only be available for a limited time, with the pink variety on the menu until early November and the black until late December, so you’ll want to get in soon to try them!

Photos © SoraNews24

[ Read in Japanese ]