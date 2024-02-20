Stylish school satchels with a distinctive Poké-flair can now be preordered for soon-to-be Pokémon trainers and students.

Early April is the start of the new school year in Japan, and Japanese schools of all levels begin the year with an entrance ceremony for new students. This time is especially important for incoming elementary school students who will be going to school for the first time. It’s also tradition for families of such children to purchase a sturdy randoseru (from the Dutch “ransel”) backpack, which is meant to be used for all six years of Japanese elementary school, and is accordingly expensive.

There are all kinds of randoseru options out there, from the traditional to the luxurious, but one company is offering a special version for children who want Pokémon to be by their sides when they begin school. Japanese bag maker Maruyoshi began taking preorders on February 2 for two new Pokémon-themed randoseru in its Kurupita Change line, which features bags with stylish locks that children can easily open by swiveling with their fingers.

▼ The locks are available in the original Pikachu (silhouette) and Poké Ball options, or the new Eevee and Pikachu (seen from behind) options.

The Pokémon-themed randoseru come in the standard camel and black colors…

…as well as the new and unique yellow and red colors.

Other distinctive features include a Poké Ball pattern on the reverse side of the bag flap, Poké Ball emblems etched into the material, and Poké Ball zipper pulls on the front pocket.

All of the randoseru are made from the synthetic leather Clarino and have a special resin interior plate as their core material. They also feature a special design ring in the back area to adjust the fit as children grow, as well as to promote breathability when being worn for a long time. Lightweight, supple, and strong, the backpacks won’t lose their shape over time–but just in case something unexpected happens, repairs are included for six years.

In addition, it’s also possible now to purchase just the Pokémon-themed locks for other kinds of Kurupita Change randoseru (they can be easily switched in). When the locks are purchased individually, they’ll arrive in a cute Poké Ball package as seen below. Individual locks cost 5,280 yen (US$35) each.

The randoseru also vary slightly in terms of size as detailed below, but all are designed to fit standard A4-sized school supplies.

● Red: 31.5 x 23 x 13.5 centimeters (12.4 x 9.1 x 5.3 inches)

● Yellow: 31.5 x 23.5 x 12.5 centimeters

● Black & camel: 31.5 x 23.3 x 13.5 centimeters

The newer red and yellow models are priced at 79,200 yen while the older camel and black models are 74,800 yen.

Pre-orders can be placed at the Kurupita site. The only downside to this randoseru release? The preorders are for the 2025 school year, so soon-to-be trainers/students will still have to wait a while before they can get their hands on one. We’ll encourage them to eat some randoseru cake in the meantime.

Source, images: PR Times

